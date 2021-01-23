High school boys basketball: Smith's career night helps Blue Devils rally past Eagles (copy)

Friday's Class 4 Northwestern District matchup between Liberty-Bealeton and homestanding Culpeper proved to be a tale of two halves.

The Eagles led by as much as 16 points in the first half, but it was the Blue Devils who came out on top in the end as they battled back to earn a 61-53 win.

Liberty (0-4 overall, 0-4 district) started the game on a 10-0 run, forcing Thompson to call a timeout. The Blue Devils appeared out of sync early, committing several turnovers and misfiring on a handful of easy shots around the rim.

While senior guard Chase Smith momentarily stopped the bleeding for Culpeper (3-3, 3-1) with a 3-pointer after the break in action, the Blue Devils still found themselves looking up at a 22-8 deficit after the opening quarter.

Junior guard Coy Shepard paced the Eagles early, scoring 13 of his 20 points to propel them to a 33-24 halftime advantage.

"We played very sloppy early on, particularly in the first quarter,” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said. “Once we settled down and let the game come to us, we played a lot better.”

Much of the Blue Devils' improved play was due to Smith, who poured in 25 of his career-high 33 points after intermission.