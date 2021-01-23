High school boys basketball: Smith's career night helps Blue Devils rally past Eagles

Friday's Class 4 Northwestern District matchup between Liberty-Bealeton and homestanding Culpeper proved to be a tale of two halves.
The Eagles led by as much as 16 points in the first half, but it was the Blue Devils who came out on top in the end as they battled back to earn a 61-53 win.
Liberty (0-4 overall, 0-4 district) started the game on a 10-0 run, forcing Thompson to call a timeout. The Blue Devils appeared out of sync early, committing several turnovers and misfiring on a handful of easy shots around the rim.
While senior guard Chase Smith momentarily stopped the bleeding for Culpeper (3-3, 3-1) with a 3-pointer after the break in action, the Blue Devils still found themselves looking up at a 22-8 deficit after the opening quarter.
Junior guard Coy Shepard paced the Eagles early, scoring 13 of his 20 points to propel them to a 33-24 halftime advantage.
"We played very sloppy early on, particularly in the first quarter,” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said. “Once we settled down and let the game come to us, we played a lot better.”
Much of the Blue Devils' improved play was due to Smith, who poured in 25 of his career-high 33 points after intermission.
Smith put up 11 points in the third period, helping Culpeper pull within 43-41 by the end of the stanza. Then in the fourth, he sank three treys to help complete the seismic shift in momentum.
The first of those 3s, which turned into a four-point play after Smith was fouled during the shot and converted the ensuing free throw, gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the night, 49-45, with five minutes left to go.
Thompson also pointed to the play of Quentin Butler, who tallied 16 points in the contest, as a key to his squad's victory.
“The story of the game was that Q [Butler] kept us in it and Chase won it for us,” Thompson said. “They made the key plays and are the glue guys for us right now. That was a tough win for us."
In addition to Shepard's 20 points, senior Nehemiah Gaskins and junior Koty Hodgson reached double figures as well, finishing with 11 points apiece.
Culpeper must now prepare for a rematch with district power Handley at home on Tuesday night. The Judges handed the Blue Devils their only loss in the Northwestern by way of a 90-49 rout on Jan. 13.
"The key thing right now is that we're 3-1 in the district," Thompson said. "We don't have a superstar on this team. We're a team that has to play together if we're going to win, and we'll need to do that moving forward."
|Liberty
|22
|11
|10
|8
|—
|53
|Culpeper
|8
|16
|17
|20
| —
|61