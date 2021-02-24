High school cross country capsules

Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in district.

Top returnees: Boys--So. Christian Reid, Sr. Matthew Shelton, So. Morgan Lehocky, Jr. Yash Patel, Jr. Walker Berndt, Jr. William Brooks, So. Brendan Nave, So. Nathan Sherwood. Girls--So. Alexa Hewson, So. Sarah Hoburg, Sr. Leah Ellis.

Top newcomers: Boys--Fr. Charles Aiken, Jr. Gabe Lantz, Fr. Japheth Meyer. Girls--So Vaughn-Taylor Cantu.

Outlook: Youth is everywhere for the Cougars, whose top runners on both teams could be sophomores and who hope to build through a short season.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Nicole Weidensaul

Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.

Top returnees: Boys--Sr. Macklin Luckinbill, Jr. Markus Luckinbill, So. Hunter Lutz. Girls--Sr. Emily Castro, Jr. Hurieh Abed, Jr. Darby Ashley, Jr. Natalie Castro.

Top newcomers: Boys--Fr. Max Clements, Fr. Ethan Church

Outlook: The Luckinbill brothers have been running with the Cyclones since they were seventh-graders and will lead the boys team. The girls are in rebuilding mode.

JAMES MONROE