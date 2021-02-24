 Skip to main content
High school cross country capsules
The high school cross country season kicks off next week. Below are preview capsules for local teams.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: J.J. LaPointe

Last season: Boys fifth in district; girls did not field complete team.

Top returnees: Boys--So. Dominic Kittle, Sean Kinney.

Top newcomers: Girls--Danica Sale.

Outlook: Kittle returns after a strong freshman season for the Cavaliers, who will be hosting two meets on their new course this spring.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Sylvia Williams

Last season: Boys third, girls fourth in district.

Top returnees: Boys--Sr. Liam O’Gorman, Jr. Tyler Evans, Jr. Ryan Kwon, So. Alexander Blair. Girls--Enya Cea-Lavin, Rebecca Schoenberger.

Top newcomers: Girls--Fr. Hannah Al-Hamdy.

Outlook: Both the boys and girls return experienced runners. The girls hope to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2019 season.

COURTLAND

Coach: John Helsley

Last season: Girls second, boys fourth in district.

Top returnees: Boys--So. Christian Reid, Sr. Matthew Shelton, So. Morgan Lehocky, Jr. Yash Patel, Jr. Walker Berndt, Jr. William Brooks, So. Brendan Nave, So. Nathan Sherwood. Girls--So. Alexa Hewson, So. Sarah Hoburg, Sr. Leah Ellis.

Top newcomers: Boys--Fr. Charles Aiken, Jr. Gabe Lantz, Fr. Japheth Meyer. Girls--So Vaughn-Taylor Cantu.

Outlook: Youth is everywhere for the Cougars, whose top runners on both teams could be sophomores and who hope to build through a short season.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Nicole Weidensaul

Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.

Top returnees: Boys--Sr. Macklin Luckinbill, Jr. Markus Luckinbill, So. Hunter Lutz. Girls--Sr. Emily Castro, Jr. Hurieh Abed, Jr. Darby Ashley, Jr. Natalie Castro.

Top newcomers: Boys--Fr. Max Clements, Fr. Ethan Church

Outlook: The Luckinbill brothers have been running with the Cyclones since they were seventh-graders and will lead the boys team. The girls are in rebuilding mode.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: David Lovegrove

Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.

Top returnees: Girls--Jr. Katie Fidler, Sr. Anna Heller, Sr. McLaren Reed, Sr. Carrie Stinchcomb, Jr. Isabel Whitman, Jr. Sydney Wynn. Boys--Sr. Aidan Ridderhof, Jr. Jack Greven, Jr. Jack McCarthy, Sr. Brandon McVade.

Top newcomers: Girls--Fr. Cecelia Lucas. Boys--So. Jason Stinchcomb, Jr. Aiden Swisher, Jr. Elliott Van Vorst, Jr. Edward Villegas.

Outlook: Six of the top seven runners return from the 2019 girls district championship team, looking for a repeat. Ridderhof was the district runner-up as a junior and leads a rebuilding boys squad.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Paul Koepfinger

Last season: Boys first, girls third in district.

Top returnees: Boys--Jr. Gavin McCraw, Jr. Jackson White, Sr. A.J. Dale. Girls–-Sr. Ellie Veazey, Jr. Kellie Williams, So. Caitlyn Wingeart, Sr. Katie Ward.

Top newcomers: Boys–-So. Sullivan Smith, eighth-grader Ben Tidwell. Girls–-Fr. Arwen Downum, Fr. Isabella Perkins.

Outlook: The boys are deep and have a good mix of experience and talented youth. The girls will try to regain the district title after seeing their seven-year streak ended in 2019.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Charlie Sayers

Last season: Boys seventh in district; girls did not field complete team.

Top returnees: Boys--Sr. MaKeiran Romasser, Jr. Min Keem, Jr. Clay Waddy, Jr. Jon Collins, Jr. J.T. Webner, So. Jin Lee.

Top newcomers: Boys--So. Deigan Pasticil.

Outlook: The Knights are short on numbers but hope to make a quick transition from a successful winter track season.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coaches: Mark Dennis (boys), Aaron Keich (girls).

Last season: Boys, girls eighth in district.

Top returnees: Boys--Jr. Cole Rozwadowski, Sr. Tripp Beaver, Jr. Sean Blocker. Girls--So. Isabella Hardaway.

Top newcomers: Boys--Fr. Caleb Smith, Fr. Edward Rutherford, Jr. Jacob Irman. Fr. Emerson Brown.

Outlook: Both teams will be young. Hardaway placed 25th in the state as a freshman in 2019.

