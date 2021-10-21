High school cross country: Cyclones sweep boys, girls Battlefield District titles; Blue Devils' Hardaway claims individual title

Practically competing in its own backyard, the Eastern View cross country program made history during Wednesday’s Battlefield District championships at Culpeper County High School.
The Cyclones’ boys and girls teams each finished first in their respective standings, marking the first time in the school’s 13-year history that both squads have won the district in the same season.
Eastern View’s boys edged King George 44-45 and were buoyed by top-10 finishes from Max Clements (fourth place with a time of 17:35.33), Ethan Church (sixth, 17:40.23), Markus Luckinbill (eighth, 18:00.86) and Hunter Lutz (ninth, 18:08.44).
The Cyclone girls breezed past second-place Culpeper 48-66 and were paced by top-10 finishes from Evelyn Anderson (second, 21:09.81), Holly Anderson (third, 21:22.92) and Claire Anderson (sixth, 21:49.41).
The host Blue Devils’ Isabella Hardaway cruised to the girls individual championship with a time of 20:20.74, a solid 49 seconds ahead of Evelyn Anderson. Teammate Bella Groves finished 10th, clocking in at 22:31.47.
The Culpeper boys finished sixth overall, with Caleb Smith (18:58.63) placing 18th and Cole Rozwadowski (19:15.46) 24th.
Alexander Dachos and Gavin McCraw finished 1-2 for King George in the boys standings with times of 16:25.17 and 16:44.49, respectively.
Full team results and top-15 individual finishers are below.
Boys team results: 1. Eastern View 44, 2. King George 45, 3. Courtland 67, 4. Caroline 140, 5. James Monroe 143, 6. Culpeper 145, 7. Chancellor 146., 8. Spotsylvania 171.
Boys individual results: 1. Alexander Dachos (KG) 16:25.17, 2. Gavin McCraw (KG) 16:44.49, 3. Christian Reid (Ct) 16:49.63, 4. Max Clements (EV) 17:35.33, 5. Anton Jones-Wilson (Ca) 17:35.94, 6. Ethan Church (EV) 17:40.23, 7. Charles Aiken (Ct) 17:49.34, 8. Markus Luckinbill (EV) 18:00.86, 9. Hunter Lutz (EV) 18:08.44, 10. Tyler Evans (Ch) 18:17.18, 11. Jin Lee (Sp) 18:19.16, 12. Graham Paterson (KG) 18:22.65, 13. Alexander Blair (Ch) 18:31.07, 14. Aiden Inzana (KG) 18:33.17, 15. Gabe Lantz (Ct)
Girls team results: 1. Eastern View 48, 2. Culpeper 66, 3. King George 71, 4. James Monroe 79, 5. Courtland 92, 6. Chancellor 140.
Girls individual results: 1. Isabella Hardaway (Cu) 20:20.74, 2. Evelyn Anderson (EV) 21:09.81, 3. Holly Anderson (EV) 21:22.92, 4. Cecilia Lucas (JM) 21:27.05, 5. Isabel Whitman (JM) 21:35.65, 6. Claire Anderson (EV) 21:49.41, 7. Kellie Williams (KG) 21:55.52, 8. Kaitlyn Klock (Ca) 22:04.54, 9. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 22:13.60, 10. Bella Groves (Cu) 22:31.47, 11. Emma Filkoski (KG) 22:55.31, 12. Sylvia Hardy (Ct) 22:58.96, 13. Caitlyn Wingeart (KG) 23:05.98, 14. Michelle Walker (EV) 23:21.35, 15. Alice Weber (JM) 23:23.85.