High school cross country: Cyclones sweep boys, girls Battlefield District titles; Blue Devils' Hardaway claims individual title

Practically competing in its own backyard, the Eastern View cross country program made history during Wednesday’s Battlefield District championships at Culpeper County High School.

The Cyclones’ boys and girls teams each finished first in their respective standings, marking the first time in the school’s 13-year history that both squads have won the district in the same season.

Eastern View’s boys edged King George 44-45 and were buoyed by top-10 finishes from Max Clements (fourth place with a time of 17:35.33), Ethan Church (sixth, 17:40.23), Markus Luckinbill (eighth, 18:00.86) and Hunter Lutz (ninth, 18:08.44).

The Cyclone girls breezed past second-place Culpeper 48-66 and were paced by top-10 finishes from Evelyn Anderson (second, 21:09.81), Holly Anderson (third, 21:22.92) and Claire Anderson (sixth, 21:49.41).

The host Blue Devils’ Isabella Hardaway cruised to the girls individual championship with a time of 20:20.74, a solid 49 seconds ahead of Evelyn Anderson. Teammate Bella Groves finished 10th, clocking in at 22:31.47.

The Culpeper boys finished sixth overall, with Caleb Smith (18:58.63) placing 18th and Cole Rozwadowski (19:15.46) 24th.