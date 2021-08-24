High school cross country preview capsules: Blue Devils, Cyclones ready to run

Culpeper County and Eastern View each return talented runners who are looking to make an impact this cross country season.
Junior Bella Hardaway is Culpeper’s top returner on the girls side. She qualified for the Class 4 state meet as a sophomore and is looking to make an even bigger impression this fall.
The Blue Devil boys will be paced by senior Cole Rozwadowski and sophomore Caleb Smith.
Eastern View’s boys won the district dual-meet title last season and have several of their top performers back. Among them are senior Markus Luckinbill, junior Hunter Lutz and sophomores Max Clements and Ethan Church.
The Cyclone girls will be led by senior Darby Ashley and junior Evelyn Anderson.
Full preview capsules for every district team are below.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: J.J. LaPointe
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Anton Jones, Sr. Sean Kenny, Jr. Dominic Kittle. Girls—So. Danica Sale, Fr. Kaitlyn Klock.
Outlook: The Cavaliers have a strong young nucleus led by Jones, who ran a 2:03 800 meters in the spring, and Sale and Klock on the girls team.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Sylvia Williams
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Tyler Evans. Girls—Sr. Enya Cea-Lavin, Sr. Rebecca Schoenberger.
Outlook: The Chargers have doubled the size of their team and hope to be competitive thanks to the arrival of several good young runners.
COURTLAND
Coach: John Helsley
Last season: Boys seventh in Region 4B
Top returners: Boys—So. Charles Aiken, Sr. Gabriel Lantz, So. Morgan Lehocky, Jr. Brendan Nave, Jr. Christian Reid. Girls—Jr. Alexa Hewson, Jr. Sarah Hoburg, Jr. Adeline Sappenfield.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Jamisen Aiken, Fr. Aaron Jones. Girls—Fr. Madison Early, So. Mackenzie Toler, Sylvia Hardy.
Outlook: With eight freshmen, the Cougars are building a strong base for the future, especially on the girls side.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Coaches: Mark Dennis
and Aaron Kriech
Top returners: Girls—Jr. Bella Hardaway. Boys—So. Caleb Smith, Sr. Cole Rozwadowski.
Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. Bella Groves, Jr. Libby Stedman.
Outlook: Hardaway, a state qualifier as a sophomore, leads a strong girls team as the Blue Devils return to the Battlefield District.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Nicole Weidensaul
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Markus Luckinbill, Jr. Hunter Lutz. So. Max Clements, So. Ethan Church. Girls—Sr. Darby Ashley, Jr. Evelyn Anderson.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Luis Jessegus, Fr. Josh Shrader. Girls—Jr. Evelyn Anderson, Fr. Claire Anderson, Fr. Holly Anderson, Fr. Avril Castro, Fr. Alexzandra Thomasson.
Outlook: The boys won the district dual-meet title in the spring and return a veteran nucleus. The girls will be young but have plenty of depth and talent.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: David Lovegrove
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Hancell Costello, Sr. Jack Grevem, Sr. Jack McCarthy, Sr. Jason Stinchcomb, Sr. Elliot Van Vorst, Sr. Edward Villegas. Girls—Sr. Katie Fisher, Sr. Isabel Whitman, So. Cecilia Lucas.
Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Cameron McVade. Girls—Fr. Stella Hensley, Fr. Alice Weber.
Outlook: Whitman was an all-Region 3B runner for the girls in the spring. The boys return plenty of depth.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Alex Dachos, Sr. Gavin McCraw, Sr. Jackson White, Sr. Sam Dezula, Sr. Graham Paterson. Girls—Sr. Kellie Williams, Sr. Anna Kale, Sr. Emma (Riley) Filkoski, Sr. Chelsea Saguid, Sr. Molly Watson, Jr. Meghan O’Hanlan, Jr. Autumn Plotner, So. Caitlyn Winger, So. Isabella Perkins.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ben Tidwell, So. Aiden Inzana, So. Tony Brown. Girls—Fr. McKenzie Murphy.
Outlook: With five returning seniors, the boys have set their sights on winning a district team title. The girls also have returning depth.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Charles Sayers
Top returners: Boys—Jr. Jin Lee, Sr. Min Lee, Sr. Clay Waddy, Sr. Alip Nury, Sr. Jon Collins, Sr. J.T. Webner. Girls—Jr. Julianne Tate.
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Aidan Bair. Girls—Fr. Jordane Donafeck, Jr. Megan Hilderbrandt, Fr. Anna Weiderhold, Jr. Yahaira Perez, Jr. Iyanna Preston.
Outlook: The boys team boasts five seniors returning for their fourth year on the varsity. The girls will field a full team for the first time in over four years.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA COUNTY
Coaches: Amy Wilson
and Paul Janovic
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Nick Emmert, Sr. Caiden Davenport. Girls—Jr. Kennedy Harris.
Outlook: Longtime coach Jerry Cutright has retired, but state indoor track champion Emmert and cross country state qualifiers Harris and Davenport return to a traditionally strong program.