High school cross country preview capsules: Blue Devils, Cyclones ready to run

Culpeper County and Eastern View each return talented runners who are looking to make an impact this cross country season.

Junior Bella Hardaway is Culpeper’s top returner on the girls side. She qualified for the Class 4 state meet as a sophomore and is looking to make an even bigger impression this fall.

The Blue Devil boys will be paced by senior Cole Rozwadowski and sophomore Caleb Smith.

Eastern View’s boys won the district dual-meet title last season and have several of their top performers back. Among them are senior Markus Luckinbill, junior Hunter Lutz and sophomores Max Clements and Ethan Church.

The Cyclone girls will be led by senior Darby Ashley and junior Evelyn Anderson.

Full preview capsules for every district team are below.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: J.J. LaPointe

Top returners: Boys—Jr. Anton Jones, Sr. Sean Kenny, Jr. Dominic Kittle. Girls—So. Danica Sale, Fr. Kaitlyn Klock.

Outlook: The Cavaliers have a strong young nucleus led by Jones, who ran a 2:03 800 meters in the spring, and Sale and Klock on the girls team.