High school field hockey capsules: Cyclones set to defend state title
High school field hockey capsules: Cyclones set to defend state title

Hutchinson (copy) (copy)

Junior forward Mia Hutchinson is one of a handful of returnees who will try to help Eastern View repeat as Class 4 state champions this season.

 GREG VANNOSTRAND / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The high school field hockey season begins this week, with area powers Eastern View and James Monroe aiming to repeat as state champions.  Here are preview capsules of local teams:

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Dena Kappler

Last season: 1–11 district

Top returnees: Sr. MF Jayla Hill, Sr. MF Litzy Ramos, Sr. F Kaitlyn Johnson, Sr. D Marela Luciano.

Top newcomers: So. F Kaylei Raymond.

Outlook: After posting the first district win in school history in 2019, the Cavaliers will look for even more improvement. Hill has been the leading scorer for the past two years.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: James Larkin

Last season: 16–5 (10–2 district), Region 4C champion, Class 4 state semifinalist

Top returnees: Jr. F Kaitlyn Bestick, Jr. F Ella Newman, Sr. D Erin Dameron, Jr. F Ashley Coleman, Jr. GK Regan Bestick.

Outlook: A junior class that helped the Chargers win the 2018 state title is now the centerpiece of what should be one of the district’s top teams, despite scarce depth.

COURTLAND

Coach: Skyler Medley

Last season: 9–10 (6–6 district)

Top returnees: Sr. F Markhiah Coleman, Sr. D Atlee Thompson, Jr. MF Madison Shea, Jr. MF Mac Watkins.

Top newcomers: Jr. GK Kylie Watkins, Fr. MF Kelsie Ashwood.

Outlook: Shea, a first-team all-region pick in 2019, leads a solid returning nucleus that joins a talented group of newcomers to form what should be a competitive team in one of the state’s toughest districts.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Liz Schumacher

Last season: 17–6 (8-4 district), Class 4 state champion

Top returnees: Jr. F Mia Hutchinson, Sr. F Avery Stanley, Sr. MF Abby Shrader, Sr. D Analeigh Page, Sr. GK Alanna Barrett.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Taylor LaFontaine, Sr. D Isabella Petraides, So. F Sarah Shrader, Jr. MF Madi Brennan.

Outlook: Gone from the Class 4 state champions are longtime coach Peggy Allen, who amassed 350 career victories, and all-state forward Sarah Hatfield, who scored a school-record 136 career goals. Taking over for Allen is Schumacher, who guided the Cyclones’ JV team to a 61–8–8 record over the last 10 years, including five district or conference titles. Hutchinson, who tallied three goals in Eastern View’s 7-1 state semifinal win over Lee-Davis last season, leads a capable group of returnees.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Erin Cunningham

Last season: 21–3 (12–0 district), Class 3 state champion

Top returnees: Jr. GK Sam Black, Sr. F Ginny Beringer, Jr. D Lelie Constantine, Jr. F Maddie Tierney, So. MF Sarah Rigual, So. MF Kelsey Reviello.

Top newcomers: So. Angelina Baldwin, Sr. Carrie Stinchcomb.

Outlook: In their quest for a fourth straight state championship, the Yellow Jackets will rely on youth. But they have three Division I commitments (Tierney to James Madison, Constantine to Davidson, Beringer to run track at Richmond) and one to Division II (Black to Millersville).

KING GEORGE

Coach: Matthew Mulvaney

Last season: 4–11 (4–8 district)

Top returnees: Anna Ackerman, Alina Puentes.

Top newcomers: Haley Smith, Kaitlyn Dameron.

Outlook: With a new coach and plenty of new faces, the Foxes will have to coalesce quickly during a shortened season in a competitive district.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Rachel Hicks

Last season: 3–13 (1–11 district)

Top returnees: Sr. MF Emily Ewing, Sr. MF Katie Bowling, Sr. D Amanda Bowling, Sr. GK Kallie Buchanan.

Outlook: The Knights have a solid senior nucleus, including Buchanan, who made over 100 saves as a junior in 2019.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Meredith Williamson

Last season: 2–14

Top returnees: Sr. MF Elizabeth Rosson, Sr. D Shayla Holliday, Jr. F Ali Downey, Sr. F Morgan Leslie, Sr. MF Haley Rosson.

Top newcomers: So. F Christina Plaza, Jr. D Elissa Hoyt.

Outlook: The Lions lost several possible contributors after the season was moved to the spring, but will build around second-team all-region picks Holliday and Elizabeth Rosson.

ORANGE

Coach: Lauren Utz

Last season: 7–10 (6–6 district)

Top returnees: Sr. Haley Pitchett, Jr. Kylee Dabney.

Top newcomers: Jr. GK Katie Parks.

Outlook: The Hornets have a solid returning nucleus and hope to compete with the district’s best teams this spring.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coach: Careen Angel

Last season: 1–10

Top returnees: Sr. F Mia Pacheco, Sr. D Alexus Thomas, Jr. MF Emily Evans.

Top newcomers: Fr. MF Elizabeth Staton, So. F Maddy Smoot, So. F Faith Moore, Jr. D Georgie Simpson.

Outlook: An improved defense and a strong group of newcomers give the Blue Devils hope for a breakthrough season in Angel’s first year at the helm.

