High school field hockey capsules: Cyclones set to defend state title

The high school field hockey season begins this week, with area powers Eastern View and James Monroe aiming to repeat as state champions. Here are preview capsules of local teams:
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Dena Kappler
Last season: 1–11 district
Top returnees: Sr. MF Jayla Hill, Sr. MF Litzy Ramos, Sr. F Kaitlyn Johnson, Sr. D Marela Luciano.
Top newcomers: So. F Kaylei Raymond.
Outlook: After posting the first district win in school history in 2019, the Cavaliers will look for even more improvement. Hill has been the leading scorer for the past two years.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: James Larkin
Last season: 16–5 (10–2 district), Region 4C champion, Class 4 state semifinalist
Top returnees: Jr. F Kaitlyn Bestick, Jr. F Ella Newman, Sr. D Erin Dameron, Jr. F Ashley Coleman, Jr. GK Regan Bestick.
Outlook: A junior class that helped the Chargers win the 2018 state title is now the centerpiece of what should be one of the district’s top teams, despite scarce depth.
COURTLAND
Coach: Skyler Medley
Last season: 9–10 (6–6 district)
Top returnees: Sr. F Markhiah Coleman, Sr. D Atlee Thompson, Jr. MF Madison Shea, Jr. MF Mac Watkins.
Top newcomers: Jr. GK Kylie Watkins, Fr. MF Kelsie Ashwood.
Outlook: Shea, a first-team all-region pick in 2019, leads a solid returning nucleus that joins a talented group of newcomers to form what should be a competitive team in one of the state’s toughest districts.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Liz Schumacher
Last season: 17–6 (8-4 district), Class 4 state champion
Top returnees: Jr. F Mia Hutchinson, Sr. F Avery Stanley, Sr. MF Abby Shrader, Sr. D Analeigh Page, Sr. GK Alanna Barrett.
Top newcomers: Jr. D Taylor LaFontaine, Sr. D Isabella Petraides, So. F Sarah Shrader, Jr. MF Madi Brennan.
Outlook: Gone from the Class 4 state champions are longtime coach Peggy Allen, who amassed 350 career victories, and all-state forward Sarah Hatfield, who scored a school-record 136 career goals. Taking over for Allen is Schumacher, who guided the Cyclones’ JV team to a 61–8–8 record over the last 10 years, including five district or conference titles. Hutchinson, who tallied three goals in Eastern View’s 7-1 state semifinal win over Lee-Davis last season, leads a capable group of returnees.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Erin Cunningham
Last season: 21–3 (12–0 district), Class 3 state champion
Top returnees: Jr. GK Sam Black, Sr. F Ginny Beringer, Jr. D Lelie Constantine, Jr. F Maddie Tierney, So. MF Sarah Rigual, So. MF Kelsey Reviello.
Top newcomers: So. Angelina Baldwin, Sr. Carrie Stinchcomb.
Outlook: In their quest for a fourth straight state championship, the Yellow Jackets will rely on youth. But they have three Division I commitments (Tierney to James Madison, Constantine to Davidson, Beringer to run track at Richmond) and one to Division II (Black to Millersville).
KING GEORGE
Coach: Matthew Mulvaney
Last season: 4–11 (4–8 district)
Top returnees: Anna Ackerman, Alina Puentes.
Top newcomers: Haley Smith, Kaitlyn Dameron.
Outlook: With a new coach and plenty of new faces, the Foxes will have to coalesce quickly during a shortened season in a competitive district.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Rachel Hicks
Last season: 3–13 (1–11 district)
Top returnees: Sr. MF Emily Ewing, Sr. MF Katie Bowling, Sr. D Amanda Bowling, Sr. GK Kallie Buchanan.
Outlook: The Knights have a solid senior nucleus, including Buchanan, who made over 100 saves as a junior in 2019.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Meredith Williamson
Last season: 2–14
Top returnees: Sr. MF Elizabeth Rosson, Sr. D Shayla Holliday, Jr. F Ali Downey, Sr. F Morgan Leslie, Sr. MF Haley Rosson.
Top newcomers: So. F Christina Plaza, Jr. D Elissa Hoyt.
Outlook: The Lions lost several possible contributors after the season was moved to the spring, but will build around second-team all-region picks Holliday and Elizabeth Rosson.
ORANGE
Coach: Lauren Utz
Last season: 7–10 (6–6 district)
Top returnees: Sr. Haley Pitchett, Jr. Kylee Dabney.
Top newcomers: Jr. GK Katie Parks.
Outlook: The Hornets have a solid returning nucleus and hope to compete with the district’s best teams this spring.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Careen Angel
Last season: 1–10
Top returnees: Sr. F Mia Pacheco, Sr. D Alexus Thomas, Jr. MF Emily Evans.
Top newcomers: Fr. MF Elizabeth Staton, So. F Maddy Smoot, So. F Faith Moore, Jr. D Georgie Simpson.
Outlook: An improved defense and a strong group of newcomers give the Blue Devils hope for a breakthrough season in Angel’s first year at the helm.