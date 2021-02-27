High school field hockey capsules: Cyclones set to defend state title

Outlook: Shea, a first-team all-region pick in 2019, leads a solid returning nucleus that joins a talented group of newcomers to form what should be a competitive team in one of the state’s toughest districts.

Outlook: Gone from the Class 4 state champions are longtime coach Peggy Allen, who amassed 350 career victories, and all-state forward Sarah Hatfield, who scored a school-record 136 career goals. Taking over for Allen is Schumacher, who guided the Cyclones’ JV team to a 61–8–8 record over the last 10 years, including five district or conference titles. Hutchinson, who tallied three goals in Eastern View’s 7-1 state semifinal win over Lee-Davis last season, leads a capable group of returnees.