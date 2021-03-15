High school field hockey: Cyclones win another low-scoring battle with Blue Devils

Monday’s game between the Culpeper and Eastern View field hockey teams was a defensive battle.
Although the Cyclones took the victory with a 2-0 win, the first goal wasn’t scored until the fourth quarter.
Both head coaches were impressed by the play of their goalkeepers.
“Our goalie played a really great game today,” Eastern View head coach Elizabeth Schumacher said of senior Alanna Barrett. “She did a great job when they came down on those corners to get that ball out.”
Blue Devils head coach Careen Angel was pleased with what she saw from her goalkeeper as well.
“She really stepped up today,” Angel said of Sana Tewari, a junior. “She has really made great improvements and I was pleased with what I saw from her today.”
Abby Shrader finally got Eastern View (3-0) on the board with a little over nine minutes remaining in the contest. Five minutes later, Vivian Vesuna found the back of the cage to help seal the win for the Cyclones.
“We definitely played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first,” Schumacher said. “We came out in the second half with a lot more intensity.”
Both coaches agreed that their squads have improved since the last time the two teams met—a 2-1 Eastern View victory on March 3.