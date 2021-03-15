High school field hockey: Cyclones win another low-scoring battle with Blue Devils

Monday’s game between the Culpeper and Eastern View field hockey teams was a defensive battle.

Although the Cyclones took the victory with a 2-0 win, the first goal wasn’t scored until the fourth quarter.

Both head coaches were impressed by the play of their goalkeepers.

“Our goalie played a really great game today,” Eastern View head coach Elizabeth Schumacher said of senior Alanna Barrett. “She did a great job when they came down on those corners to get that ball out.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blue Devils head coach Careen Angel was pleased with what she saw from her goalkeeper as well.

“She really stepped up today,” Angel said of Sana Tewari, a junior. “She has really made great improvements and I was pleased with what I saw from her today.”

Abby Shrader finally got Eastern View (3-0) on the board with a little over nine minutes remaining in the contest. Five minutes later, Vivian Vesuna found the back of the cage to help seal the win for the Cyclones.

“We definitely played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first,” Schumacher said. “We came out in the second half with a lot more intensity.”