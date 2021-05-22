High school field hockey: Eastern View's Hutchinson named to All-Area field hockey team

Eastern View’s Mia Hutchinson was named to The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area field hockey team, the news outlet announced Friday.

Hutchinson, a junior, scored 13 goals and dished out 10 assists this season for the Cyclones, who went 8-3 and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals before losing to Orange. Her efforts landed her on the second team.

Culpeper was also well-represented, with seniors Mia Pacheco and Alexus Thomas and sophomore Maddie Smoot each receiving honorable mention.

The full All-Area team is listed below.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LEXI BOVE

Stafford

The Towson-bound senior tied for the team lead with 19 goals for the Class 4 state semifinalists and was named Commonwealth player of the year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JULIE SPINELLI

Colonial Forge

She led a veteran Eagles team to the first regional championship in school history and a spot in the state semifinals.

FIRST TEAM