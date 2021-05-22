 Skip to main content
High school field hockey: Eastern View's Hutchinson named to All-Area field hockey team
High school field hockey: Eastern View's Hutchinson named to All-Area field hockey team

Hutchinson (copy)

Eastern View’s Mia Hutchinson (14) navigates through a sea of Culpeper defenders during a game in March. Hutchinson made The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area second team.

 STEPHANIE OLINGER / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Eastern View’s Mia Hutchinson was named to The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area field hockey team, the news outlet announced Friday.

Hutchinson, a junior, scored 13 goals and dished out 10 assists this season for the Cyclones, who went 8-3 and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals before losing to Orange. Her efforts landed her on the second team.

Culpeper was also well-represented, with seniors Mia Pacheco and Alexus Thomas and sophomore Maddie Smoot each receiving honorable mention.

The full All-Area team is listed below.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LEXI BOVE

Stafford

The Towson-bound senior tied for the team lead with 19 goals for the Class 4 state semifinalists and was named Commonwealth player of the year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JULIE SPINELLI

Colonial Forge

She led a veteran Eagles team to the first regional championship in school history and a spot in the state semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

ALLISON ALZNAUER

Colonial Forge

The first-team all-Commonwealth pick had five goals and nine assists for the Eagles as a senior.

KAITLYN BESTICK

Chancellor

The junior led the Class 4 state finalists with 12 goals and 12 assists on the season.

REGAN BESTICK

Chancellor

The Chargers’ junior goaltender posted five shutouts and saved 87 percent of opponents’ shots.

CELIE CONSTANTINE

James Monroe

The junior led a defense that didn’t allow a goal to a district opponent and added a goal and four assists.

SYDNEY DUFFY

Stafford

The senior anchored a defense that allowed only four goals all season, making two defensive saves and two assists.

MEGHAN HYATT

Mountain View

An all-state pick as a sophomore, she had five goals, five assists and two defensive saves as a junior.

ALAINA McCOY

Stafford

The all-Commonwealth senior had 12 goals and 14 assists for the Indians’ balanced offensive attack.

MOLLIE McGANN

Massaponax

The senior midfielder contributed four goals and three assists for the Panthers this spring.

SARAH RIGUAL

James Monroe

The sophomore forward led the high-scoring Yellow Jackets with 23 goals and 13 assists.

OLIVIA STOCKS

Stafford

The all-Commonwealth junior scored 19 goals, including two in a state semifinal win, and added 10 assists.

SECOND TEAM

Alivia Boatwright, Mountain View: Freshman scored four times en route to all-district honors.

Elissa Bustamante Stafford: Sweeper was a key cog on defense, making several saves.

Kiki Byrd, Riverbend: Three-year starter in goal made 140 saves as a senior in 2021.

Leslie Colliver, Brooke Point: She was a first-team all-Commonwealth midfielder for the Black–Hawks.

Erin Dameron, Chancellor: The Chargers’ lone senior had five goals and eight assists from midfield.

Maggie Hatton, Colonial Forge: Senior had seven goals, eight assists for Region 6B champs.

Ellie Hebling, Riverbend: UMW-bound senior forward had three goals, three assists to lead a young team.

Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View: Had 13 goals, 10 assists in the Cyclones’ state title defense effort.

Ginger Oliver, Orange: The senior had nine goals and three assists from midfield for the Hornets.

Taryn Saunders, Massaponax: Senior had four goals, four assists from her midfield position.

Maddie Tierney, James Monroe: Junior had six goals, seven assists for the Yellow Jackets.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ali Arvelo, Riverbend

Amber Bonds, North Stafford

Lauren Buckle, Stafford

Jade Buckles, Brooke Point

Ashley Coleman, Chancellor

Markhiah Coleman, Courtland

Kylie Dabney, Orange

Chloe Davis, Courtland

Kat Druiett, Mountain View

Regan Fields, Colonial Forge

Mattie Furrow, Stafford

Sydney Gouldman, Massaponax

Ellie Holt, Courtland

Alyssa Iannarelli, Stafford

Amy Iglesias-Duenas, North Stafford

Zoe Lenzmeier, Brooke Point

Natalie LaFleur, Massaponax

Kelly McHugh, Colonial Forge

Taylor Munger, Orange

Ella Newman, Chancellor

Mia Pacheco, Culpeper

Haley Pritchett, Orange

Emilie Rankin, Riverbend

Breasha Rosseau, Mountain View

Mary Ellen Schuster, Colonial Forge

Maddie Smoot, Culpeper

Alexus Thomas, Culpeper

Aislyn Wiseman-Fisher, North Stafford

The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s Devin Payne contributed to this report.

