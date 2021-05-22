High school field hockey: Eastern View's Hutchinson named to All-Area field hockey team

Eastern View’s Mia Hutchinson was named to The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area field hockey team, the news outlet announced Friday.
Hutchinson, a junior, scored 13 goals and dished out 10 assists this season for the Cyclones, who went 8-3 and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals before losing to Orange. Her efforts landed her on the second team.
Culpeper was also well-represented, with seniors Mia Pacheco and Alexus Thomas and sophomore Maddie Smoot each receiving honorable mention.
The full All-Area team is listed below.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
LEXI BOVE
Stafford
The Towson-bound senior tied for the team lead with 19 goals for the Class 4 state semifinalists and was named Commonwealth player of the year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JULIE SPINELLI
Colonial Forge
She led a veteran Eagles team to the first regional championship in school history and a spot in the state semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
ALLISON ALZNAUER
Colonial Forge
The first-team all-Commonwealth pick had five goals and nine assists for the Eagles as a senior.
KAITLYN BESTICK
Chancellor
The junior led the Class 4 state finalists with 12 goals and 12 assists on the season.
REGAN BESTICK
Chancellor
The Chargers’ junior goaltender posted five shutouts and saved 87 percent of opponents’ shots.
CELIE CONSTANTINE
James Monroe
The junior led a defense that didn’t allow a goal to a district opponent and added a goal and four assists.
SYDNEY DUFFY
Stafford
The senior anchored a defense that allowed only four goals all season, making two defensive saves and two assists.
MEGHAN HYATT
Mountain View
An all-state pick as a sophomore, she had five goals, five assists and two defensive saves as a junior.
ALAINA McCOY
Stafford
The all-Commonwealth senior had 12 goals and 14 assists for the Indians’ balanced offensive attack.
MOLLIE McGANN
Massaponax
The senior midfielder contributed four goals and three assists for the Panthers this spring.
SARAH RIGUAL
James Monroe
The sophomore forward led the high-scoring Yellow Jackets with 23 goals and 13 assists.
OLIVIA STOCKS
Stafford
The all-Commonwealth junior scored 19 goals, including two in a state semifinal win, and added 10 assists.
SECOND TEAM
Alivia Boatwright, Mountain View: Freshman scored four times en route to all-district honors.
Elissa Bustamante Stafford: Sweeper was a key cog on defense, making several saves.
Kiki Byrd, Riverbend: Three-year starter in goal made 140 saves as a senior in 2021.
Leslie Colliver, Brooke Point: She was a first-team all-Commonwealth midfielder for the Black–Hawks.
Erin Dameron, Chancellor: The Chargers’ lone senior had five goals and eight assists from midfield.
Maggie Hatton, Colonial Forge: Senior had seven goals, eight assists for Region 6B champs.
Ellie Hebling, Riverbend: UMW-bound senior forward had three goals, three assists to lead a young team.
Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View: Had 13 goals, 10 assists in the Cyclones’ state title defense effort.
Ginger Oliver, Orange: The senior had nine goals and three assists from midfield for the Hornets.
Taryn Saunders, Massaponax: Senior had four goals, four assists from her midfield position.
Maddie Tierney, James Monroe: Junior had six goals, seven assists for the Yellow Jackets.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ali Arvelo, Riverbend
Amber Bonds, North Stafford
Lauren Buckle, Stafford
Jade Buckles, Brooke Point
Ashley Coleman, Chancellor
Markhiah Coleman, Courtland
Kylie Dabney, Orange
Chloe Davis, Courtland
Kat Druiett, Mountain View
Regan Fields, Colonial Forge
Mattie Furrow, Stafford
Sydney Gouldman, Massaponax
Ellie Holt, Courtland
Alyssa Iannarelli, Stafford
Amy Iglesias-Duenas, North Stafford
Zoe Lenzmeier, Brooke Point
Natalie LaFleur, Massaponax
Kelly McHugh, Colonial Forge
Taylor Munger, Orange
Ella Newman, Chancellor
Mia Pacheco, Culpeper
Haley Pritchett, Orange
Emilie Rankin, Riverbend
Breasha Rosseau, Mountain View
Mary Ellen Schuster, Colonial Forge
Maddie Smoot, Culpeper
Alexus Thomas, Culpeper