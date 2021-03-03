High school field hockey: Hutchinson leads Cyclones past Blue Devils in opener

High school field hockey looks a little different this year.
First and foremost is the obvious fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the season being moved to the spring as opposed to its typical fall backdrop.
On the pitch, there have been some major rules changes not related to the coronavirus that were set in motion by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) more than a year ago. Instead of two 30-minute halves, games now consist of four 15-minute quarters. Guaranteed two-minute stoppages between the first and second—as well as the third and fourth periods—have also been implemented, resulting in each team longer being granted two 90-second timeouts per contest.
There have been even more changes closer to home. Careen Angel is Culpeper High’s new head coach following the resignation of Claire Gianelle last spring. Over at Eastern View, Elizabeth Schumacher is replacing Peggy Allen, who retired after her 350th career victory—a 3-2 triumph over Great Bridge in the 2019 Class 4 state championship game.
Schumacher notched her first career win at Angel’s expense Wednesday afternoon, as a pair of goals from Mia Hutchinson carried the Cyclones past the visiting Blue Devils 2-1 in the opener for both squads.
“It’s been a very weird start [to the season] since we didn’t have scrimmages like we normally would [because of COVID],” said Schumacher, who guided Eastern View’s junior varsity program to a combined record of 61-8-8 over the last 10 years, including five district or conference titles. “Today, we moved some kids around during the game to see what worked and what didn’t. Now we know what we need to work, but it feels good to get that first win and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
Hutchinson’s first tally got the Cyclones on the board with just under a minute remaining in the first quarter. She found the back of the cage again with 12:38 remaining in the third period.
“Mia definitely has a lot of endurance,” Schumacher said of the junior forward. “She’s able to read things very well and is definitely going to be a leader on the field and on the scoreboard as well.”
Culpeper’s Mia Pacheco prevented her team from being shut out, scoring with seven seconds left in the contest.
Regardless of the result, Angel said she was still happy with what she saw from her squad.
“The girls did really well for their first game,” she said. “They were able to dust off the cobwebs and get back in the swing of things by the second half, so I was really pleased with that.”
The Blue Devils return to action when they host Class 4 Northwestern District opponent Liberty (Bealeton) at 6 p.m. next Tuesday. Meanwhile, Eastern View visits Fauquier for a nondistrict matchup at the same time that day.