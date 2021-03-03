High school field hockey: Hutchinson leads Cyclones past Blue Devils in opener

High school field hockey looks a little different this year.

First and foremost is the obvious fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the season being moved to the spring as opposed to its typical fall backdrop.

On the pitch, there have been some major rules changes not related to the coronavirus that were set in motion by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) more than a year ago. Instead of two 30-minute halves, games now consist of four 15-minute quarters. Guaranteed two-minute stoppages between the first and second—as well as the third and fourth periods—have also been implemented, resulting in each team longer being granted two 90-second timeouts per contest.

There have been even more changes closer to home. Careen Angel is Culpeper High’s new head coach following the resignation of Claire Gianelle last spring. Over at Eastern View, Elizabeth Schumacher is replacing Peggy Allen, who retired after her 350th career victory—a 3-2 triumph over Great Bridge in the 2019 Class 4 state championship game.

Schumacher notched her first career win at Angel’s expense Wednesday afternoon, as a pair of goals from Mia Hutchinson carried the Cyclones past the visiting Blue Devils 2-1 in the opener for both squads.

