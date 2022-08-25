HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2022: A year into new system, Cyclones seeking return to prominence

Sports editor’s note: For more on the 2022 high school football season, pick up the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 High School Football Preview, included with this Sunday’s print edition.

Brian Lowery wasn’t blessed with the most ideal of situations when he became Eastern View’s new head coach in June 2021.

A month earlier, Greg Hatfield had stepped down after 13 seasons patrolling the Cyclones’ sideline to become the new head coach at Battlefield High in Haymarket. The only head coach in Eastern View history up to that point, Hatfield guided the Cyclones to a 109-36 record, five district or conference championships, one regional title and eight playoff berths during his tenure.

Hatfield’s departure left Eastern View scrambling to find a new coach, but it wasn’t because he’d simply decided to bail on the program he’d spent years building just two months before the start of practice for the 2021 campaign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia High School League had opted to postpone the start of the 2020 season to February 2021. By the time it wrapped up in May, it made for a very short offseason for practically every team across the state.

When Eastern View announced Lowery as its new head coach on June 30, he had less than a month to prepare for his first practice as a head coach.

“It was already a very short offseason for everyone because of COVID, but that was pretty much cut in half for us since I didn’t come in until the end of June,” said Lowery, who was the offensive coordinator at Kettle Run for four seasons before accepting the first head coaching job of his career with Eastern View. “There wasn’t much time to build rapport with the kids, conditioning wasn’t where it needed to be, and obviously we had to install a new system as well.”

Although the Cyclones started the year 4-1, a four-game losing streak in the critical month of October knocked them from postseason contention. Two of those losses came by a combined five points.

Despite the rough finish, Lowery said he left the season with an overwhelming feeling of optimism about Eastern View’s future.

“All things considered, I was proud of how the kids handled everything last year, from adjusting to a new staff to dealing with COVID,” he said. “That told me more about them than what our record was.”

Now, almost a year later, the Cyclones have a nucleus of returning players that Lowery believes can improve on last season’s results.

“We’ve had a full offseason of conditioning, time to work on things that we had trouble with last year and build camaraderie,” he said. “We got along last season, but things weren’t nearly as tight as they are heading into this one.”

A Look at the Cyclones

Offense

While Eastern View lost two-year starting quarterback Caden Huseby to graduation, Lowery is excited about the offense’s potential with new signal caller D’Myo Hunter at the helm.

We entered camp with the intention of having a [quarterback] competition, but D’Myo’s run away with it,” Lowery said. “He’s definitely our guy, and it’s not just because he’s a great athlete. He’s a take-charge guy who has experience with a ball in his hands in pressure situations, as evidenced by his contributions [as a starting guard] for the basketball team.

“The vision that he displays as a guard on the basketball court translates to the football field as both a passer and a runner,” Lowery continued. “He sees things before they happen and has the ability to put the football where only his receivers can catch it.”

Hunter, a junior, will have an athletic and experienced group of pass catchers to throw to, led by sophomore Brett Clatterbaugh.

Clatterbaugh is the Cyclones’ top returning receiver, having tallied 214 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. A big-play threat who averaged 16.5 yards per reception, he will line up at both tight end and wide receiver.

Junior Tre Brock and senior Cam Hughes both return at wide receiver, with Hughes occupying the slot. Another senior, Xavier Carr, also figures to see snaps according to Lowery.

“I think this group has the potential to be one of the most dangerous receiving corps Eastern View has ever had,” Lowery said. “They’ve had some really good ones here over the years, and these guys have a chance to be really, really good.”

The Cyclones also have plenty of experience returning at the running back spot, where junior Jayden Williams figures to see the bulk of the carries after shedding 30 pounds this offseason.

“[Williams] played at 240 pounds last year, and now he’s down to about 210,” Lowery said. “His vision as a ball carrier was already good, and now he looks like a million bucks on top of it. He just worked his tail off this past year between running track and hitting the weight room, and I’m excited to watch him continue to grow and develop as a player.”

When Williams needs a breather, Eastern View has plenty of options. Among them are senior Deuce Washington, who split carries with Williams last season, and juniors Eddie Holmes, Aiden Grimsley and Darius Stafford, a Riverbend transfer.

“We’re comfortable with any of those guys carrying the ball for us,” Lowery said. “But Jayden will be our bell cow.”

Williams and Co. will be running behind a mostly inexperienced offensive line.

Brayden Walker, an Elon (N.C.) University commit, returns at center. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound senior is a four-year starter and one of the Cyclones’ unquestioned leaders.

“If you watch and listen to the way he interacts with his teammates, he doesn’t prioritize himself over them just because he’s a Division I player,” Lowery said of Walker. “He’s doing things like leading the way to cleaning the locker room, making sure equipment is put away in its proper place and giving guys rides to and from practice.

“He’s the most athletic lineman I’ve ever coached and he deserves everything he’s earned on the field, but it’s his humility that stands above everything else,” Lowery added.

While Walker is Eastern View’s only returning starter up front, junior Grayson Yates saw significant action as a backup last year and will step in at right guard. Classmates Antonio Heredia and Samet Abed will line up at left guard and right tackle, respectively. Jimmy Waters, a senior from the Cyclones’ basketball team, will be the left tackle.

“We’ve been able to get a lot of work in during the spring and summer to kind’ve speed up the learning process for the new guys,” Lowery said.

Defense

The Cyclones’ 3-4 defense returns seven starters, including two on the defensive line: Walker, a first-team all-district and second-team all-Region 4B selection last season, and fellow senior Josh Perez. Lowery said the third spot was still up for grabs as of press time.

“All in all, we’ve got about six or seven guys that we’re comfortable playing up front,” he added. “Brayden and Josh are certainly the two stalwarts, but we’ll be rotating multiple guys in and out.”

Clatterbaugh returns to anchor the linebacking corps after racking up 153 tackles last year, which earned first-team all-district and all-region and second-team all-state honors.

“Players like him don’t come around often,” Lowery said of Clatterbaugh, who has already amassed several D-I scholarship offers. “He’s relentless.”

Williams and classmate Branson James, as well as senior Fauquier transfer Kanye Russell, will all see time at inside linebacker alongside Clatterbaugh. Junior Keegan Brown has locked down one of the two starting outside linebacker slots, while Washington and fellow senior Kevin Berg were competing for the other at press time.

“[Linebacker] should be a very strong unit for us,” Lowery said. “Obviously everyone focuses on Brett, but we’ve got several really good football players and a lot of depth there.”

In the secondary, senior Jasian Spencer returns at one of the cornerback spots, while junior Grayson Quinn stepping into the other one. At press time, Hughes and Stafford were competing for playing time at free safety, with Carr and Grimsley vying for reps at strong safety.

“They’re all competing to see who starts, but they’ll all play,” Lowery said. “It’s another situation where I feel very good about our depth.”

Special Teams

Braden Capellini, a junior, will handle both kicking and punting duties after doing so for the Cyclones’ junior varsity squad last season.

“We love his confidence and his focus,” Lowery said of Capellini, who’s also a soccer player. “He doesn’t get rattled regardless of the situation he’s in.”

Spencer and Stafford will split kick and punt return duties according to Lowery. Spencer showcased his playmaking ability with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Cyclones’ 30-26 win over Stafford last September.

The Bottom Line

Eastern View has never missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, and this team doesn’t want to be remembered for changing that. With 11 starters back, some talented newcomers on board and a year in Lowery’s system under their belt, the Cyclones could return to the postseason this fall. But in order to crack a tough regional field that includes defending Class 4 state champion Varina and a loaded King George squad, they’ll likely need to improve on last year’s 5-5 mark by at least two wins.

Eastern View Cyclones

Class 4, Region B / Battlefield District / Coach Brian Lowery (second season, 5-5)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 26 Culpeper County, 7

Sept. 2 at Liberty (Bealeton), 7

Sept. 9 at Stafford, 7

Sept. 16 Brooke Point, 7

Sept. 23 at Chancellor, 7

Sept. 30 Caroline, 7

Oct. 7 at James Monroe, 7

Oct. 14 Spotsylvania, 7

Oct. 21 at King George

Oct. 28 Courtland, 7

Nov. 4 BYE

2021 Results

Final Record 5-5

Aug. 27 at Culpeper County W, 38-6

Sept. 2 Liberty (Bealeton) W, 2-0 (forfeit)

Sept. 10 Stafford W, 30-26

Sept. 24 Chancellor L, 16-30

Oct. 1 at Caroline W, 35-0

Oct. 8 James Monroe L, 3-6

Oct. 15 at Spotsylvania L, 16-18

Oct. 22 King George L, 0-39

Oct. 28 at Courtland L, 7-28

Nov. 5 Millbrook W, 49-28