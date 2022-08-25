HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2022: Sans Terrell, Blue Devils aiming for return to playoffs

Sports editor’s note: For more on the 2022 high school football season, pick up the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 High School Football Preview, included with this Sunday’s print edition.

The 2021 season was full of ups and downs for Culpeper County.

The Blue Devils lost their first two games, but rebounded to win four of their next five to clinch a Region 3B playoff spot. They fell on hard times after that, finishing the regular season on a three-game losing streak that sent them on the road to Goochland for the first round of the playoffs. They led that contest late in the fourth quarter before ultimately surrendering a touchdown pass with 58 seconds to play, resulting in a 24-23 defeat.

“We got better as a program last year,” Culpeper head coach James Ford said. “I think we wore out a little bit at the end [of the season], but we still played well and had a chance to win the playoff game. I was very proud of our guys for that, because regardless of how tired and beat up they were, they still played like champions.”

Despite the rollercoaster ride, a big reason for the Blue Devils’ first trip to the playoffs since 2018 was the play of running back Malachi Terrell. The physical junior rushed for a school-record and Fredericksburg-area leading 1,667 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

The Culpeper faithful and area football fans alike were no doubt looking forward to seeing what Terrell would do for an encore this year. But that changed last spring, when Terrell announced that he would be transferring to Blue Ridge School in St. George, just outside of Charlottesville.

“You don’t just replace a player like that,” Ford said of Terrell, a first-team all-Battlefield District and all-region honoree. “We leaned on Malachi a lot, and now other guys are going to have to step up for us if we’re going to build on the success we achieved last year.”

Despite Terrell’s transfer and losing most of its offensive line to graduation, the Blue Devils do return a handful of starters and other contributors on offense, mostly at the skill positions. And Terrell is excited to see what they can do with more responsibility placed on their shoulders.

“It’s an enthusiastic group of guys who are looking forward to stepping up and meeting the challenge,” he said. “They just want to play football.”

A Look at the Blue Devils

Offense

Chief among the returning starters is junior quarterback Bennett Sutherland, a three-year starter. Sutherland completed 101 of 161 passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.

“He’s continuing to learn the offense and get better,” Ford said of his signal caller, who will be looking to cut down on the 11 interceptions he threw last season. “He’s looked good in camp, and he’s also taken on more of a leadership role with Malachi gone. He had the benefit of some veteran leaders around him during his first two years, but I think he understands it’s his time to step up now.”

The receiving corps is Culpeper’s most experienced position group, with 12 of the 14 players who caught passes last season returning. Two starters are back: Cole Plaster, who led the squad with 30 receptions and 392 yards, and fellow senior A.J. Marshall.

“Cole and A.J. are certainly the leaders of that group,” Ford said. “But we have a lot of underclassmen behind those guys who are looking to step up and take on expanded roles this year.”

Among the other receivers Ford highlighted are sophomores Garrett Damewood and Charlie Holland and junior David Holland.

The Blue Devils graduated four starters from last season’s offensive line, leaving senior guard Tucker Deane as the lone holdover.

“Tucker is aggressive and always fires off the ball, so we’re looking for some other guys to step up and follow his lead,” Ford said.

Ford said the coaching staff has been rotating several players along the line in an attempt to find an effective combo heading into the regular season. Senior Jaidyn Johnson, who saw action last year, and junior Alijah Banks have both stood out and are expected to play major roles for the unit.

“Those guys both played minor roles last year, but now we’re looking for them to step up and take major roles,” he added.

Ford said no one has separated themselves in the running back competition, though Sutherland figures to have several options to hand the ball off to. One of those will be junior Jakari Edwards, who backed Terrell up last season. The others are senior Devon Polleri, who will also see action at receiver, freshman Jaquarius Williams and senior Devaughn Cooper.

“We’re not going to replace Malachi’s production with just one guy,” Ford said. “But our running back room has gotten deeper than it was last season, so there’s going to be a lot of different guys getting touches and we’ll feed the hot hand during any given game.”

Defense

Much like its offensive line, Culpeper’s defensive line was hit hard by graduation, as second-team all-region defensive ends Quentin Butler and Will Holland have both moved on. Ford said Deane and fellow senior Aiden Curley have impressed in filling those spots during camp, but still have some adjustments to make.

“They didn’t have to play much last year because Q and Will held down those spots,” he said. “The biggest thing for them is going to be adjusting to being out there full-time, as opposed to coming in on a third down for us here and there in the past.

Johnson, a part-time starter at defensive tackle last year, will step into a starting role in 2022.

“He did a really good job for us last year, so we’re excited to have him back in an expanded role for us this season,” Ford said.

The other tackle spot in the Blue Devils’ 4-3 alignment was still up for grabs as of press time.

Larry Williams is Culpeper’s only returning starter at linebacker, where the athletic Bhailu Kebede and Jacob Roman both graduated. The versatile senior will be looked to as a playmaker all over the field for the Blue Devils.

“He’s really a hybrid,” Ford said of Williams. “And what I mean by that is we’re going to move him around a lot. He’ll line up on the line of scrimmage, play in the middle of the field or wherever we need him based on the situation. We’re really looking for a big season from him.”

Filling the other linebacker spots will be Polleri, who started at strong safety a year ago, and Edwards.

“Jakari played some at linebacker for us last year, and he got better as the season progressed,” Ford said. “He’s an aggressive player by nature, and so is Devon, so we feel like they’ll do a great job stepping into those spots.”

Culpeper’s secondary is a seasoned group, with Plaster, Marshall and fellow senior Talik Thomas all returning to starting roles. Damewood and Jaquarius Williams will round out the unit.

“We’ve got depth there, but we’re still moving those guys around to get them into the right spots for us,” Ford said. “I feel really good about what all those guys bring to the table though, and I think they’ll give our defense a chance to be really good.”

Special Teams

Sophomore R.J. Uribe is back to handle both the kicking and punting responsibilities for the Blue Devils. Multiple players will handle kick returns. Edwards is a big-play threat in the punt return game, where he averaged nearly 20 yards per return and was a second-team all-region pick a season ago.

“Special teams will be one of our strengths,” Ford said. “We’ve got the right guys in place, so as always, it’ll come down to execution.”

The Bottom Line

Culpeper surprised many with a run to the playoffs in its first year back in the Battlefield District in 2021. The Blue Devils are unlikely to sneak up on anyone this season, and losing Terrell will certainly hurt their chances of returning to the postseason. However, if the offensive and defensive lines come together and Sutherland has a big campaign, they won’t be an easy out for anyone on their schedule. They may also be helped in their quest to return to the playoffs by a region that isn’t blessed with much depth.

Culpeper County Blue Devils

Class 3, Region B / Battlefield District / Coach James Ford (fourth season, 6-12)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 26 at Eastern View, 7

Sept. 2 at Orange County, 7

Sept. 9 at Fauquier, 7

Sept. 16 Liberty (Bealeton), 7

Sept. 23 at Caroline, 7

Sept. 30 King George, 7

Oct. 7 Spotsylvania, 7

Oct. 13 James Monroe, 7

Oct. 21 at Courtland, 7

Oct. 28 Chancellor, 7

Nov. 4 BYE

2021 Results

Final Record 4-7

Aug. 27 Eastern View L, 6-38

Sept. 3 Orange County L, 7-20

Sept. 10 Fauquier W, 27-7

Sept. 17 at Liberty (Bealeton) W, 12-6

Sept. 24 Caroline W, 22-0

Oct. 1 at King George L, 7-55

Oct. 8 at Spotsylvania W, 34-21

Oct. 15 at James Monroe L, 7-38

Oct. 22 Courtland L, 0-46

Oct. 28 at Chancellor L, 14-35

Nov. 5 BYE

Region 3B First Round

Nov. 12 at Goochland L, 23-24