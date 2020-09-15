High school football: 7-on-7 league gives players a passing chance

When they arrive, their temperatures are checked and they’re required to wear masks and social distance when not participating. They also must wear gloves on the field. The cost was $650 per team and some squads have as many as 24 players.

League director Jono Rollins said with no VHSL season this fall, the players crave the opportunity so much they have no problem following protocol.

“I would say the excitement is through the roof,” Rollins said. “It gives a lot of kids the chance to make sure their skills don’t go out the window. They’re getting exercise and they get to practice all the things they’ve worked on leading up to playing in February.”

The Field House was shuttered for months in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. It received federal funds from the Paycheck Protection Program to withstand the financial fallout.

Rollins said the Field House is operating at 75 percent of its typical fall football leagues. But if high school season was in session, it would be worse. The influx of high school players has helped make up for the shortage of younger athletes participating.

“It kind of replaces the teams we lost in the younger age groups,” Rollins said.