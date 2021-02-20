HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Battlefield District preview capsules

JAMES MONROE

Outlook: A new era begins as former JM star Coghill takes over for VHSL hall of famer Rich Serbay, who won four titles in 35 years as coach. Coghill will build around the versatile Ryan, who will run the offense at QB, with Williams blocking for him. Both plan to play collegiately at Virginia. Major-college prospects Jordan Hall (LB) and Tajh Smith (QB) transferred to private schools, leaving a wealth of young players who must adjust to the varsity level.