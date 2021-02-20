 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Battlefield District schedule
0 comments

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Battlefield District schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Feb. 22

Caroline vs. Eastern View (at Courtland), 5

Chancellor at King George, 6

Courtland at Spotsylvania, 6

Saturday, Feb. 27

Caroline at Courtland, 1

James Monroe at Eastern View, 1

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 3

Saturday, March 6

Eastern View at Courtland, 1

King George at James Monroe, 1

Chancellor at Caroline, 3

Friday, March 12

Courtland at Chancellor, 7

James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 7

King George at Eastern View, 7

Friday, March 19

Courtland at King George, 7

Chancellor at James Monroe, 7

Caroline at Spotsylvania, 7

Friday, March 26

King George at Courtland, 7

James Monroe at Caroline, 7

Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 7

Friday, April 2

Caroline at James Monroe, 7

Eastern View at Chancellor, 7

Spotsylvania at King George, 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News