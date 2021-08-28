High school football: Bears' Triplett shows team he's solid under center in 27-6 win over Spotsylvania

The Knights ripped off consecutive first downs on their first two plays before senior quarterback Monte McMorris III connected with Joseph Gonzalez on a 51-yard touchdown strike over the heads of two Riverbend defenders for a 6–0 lead.

“They fought. They definitely fought,” Fisher said of the Knights. “That single-wing [offense] is tricky with trick plays here and there. So just kind of adjusting to that [was a challenge]. I feel we did great except for that one fluke touchdown where we had a busted coverage.”

Gonzalez had another dazzling play in the fourth quarter when he returned a blocked field goal about 90 yards for a score that was called back because of a penalty. His spin move at the 5-yard line will certainly make his highlight reel despite the flag.

Riverbend had its share of penalties, as well. Devin Washington had a touchdown reception called back because of a block in the back. Freshman running back JoJo Thomas had a touchdown run nullified, too.

The Bears committed 11 penalties for 87 yards, which gives head coach Nathan Yates a clear directive for next week’s practice.