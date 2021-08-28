High school football: Bears' Triplett shows team he's solid under center in 27-6 win over Spotsylvania

Riverbend senior Aiden Fisher isn’t about to let the Bears’ new starting quarterback get ahead of himself.
After sophomore Tanner Triplett, a transfer from Martinsburg, W.Va., delivered a solid performance in a season-opening 27–6 home win over Spotsylvania on Friday night, Fisher quickly corrected himself when he offered praise of Triplett.
“He did great,” said Fisher, a running back and linebacker who was Riverbend’s starting quarterback last season. “But we’re going to keep him level-headed. So he did OK.”
Triplett completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a backbreaking strike to tight end Jordan Klingensmith two seconds before halftime.
He also found Cade Mattive for an 18-yard score on third down on the Bears’ opening possession.
But it was the play right before intermission that gave Riverbend (1–0) a 20–6 lead and put Triplett’s jitters at ease.
“It really hit me like, ‘This is varsity football,’ ” Triplett said of that moment. “I had to calm down a bit and we had to put the PAT through.”
The sequence deflated a determined Spotsylvania team. The Knights (0–1) entered the game as underdogs but quickly showed the Bears it wouldn’t be an easy night.
The Knights ripped off consecutive first downs on their first two plays before senior quarterback Monte McMorris III connected with Joseph Gonzalez on a 51-yard touchdown strike over the heads of two Riverbend defenders for a 6–0 lead.
“They fought. They definitely fought,” Fisher said of the Knights. “That single-wing [offense] is tricky with trick plays here and there. So just kind of adjusting to that [was a challenge]. I feel we did great except for that one fluke touchdown where we had a busted coverage.”
Gonzalez had another dazzling play in the fourth quarter when he returned a blocked field goal about 90 yards for a score that was called back because of a penalty. His spin move at the 5-yard line will certainly make his highlight reel despite the flag.
Riverbend had its share of penalties, as well. Devin Washington had a touchdown reception called back because of a block in the back. Freshman running back JoJo Thomas had a touchdown run nullified, too.
The Bears committed 11 penalties for 87 yards, which gives head coach Nathan Yates a clear directive for next week’s practice.
“We played a really good Spotsy team but we made some mistakes and we left some points out there,” Yates said. “So we’ve got to watch the film and we’ve just got to get better … We’ve got to drill it, rep it and make sure we’re clean in practice so it transfers over to the game.”
The Knights host Fluvanna next Friday. Riverbend hosts Freedom–Woodbridge the same night.
“We definitely have a challenge coming up,” said Fisher who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown Friday. “So we’ve got to go back and clean up the sloppiness."
