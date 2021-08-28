High school football: Behind Poirier, Orange County takes early lead, then holds off Courtland for first win

The Orange County Hornets put on a show for their first full house in well over a year, beating the visiting Courtland Cougars 42–35 in the season opener for both squads Friday night at Porterfield Park.
Quarterback Paul Poirier threw often and on target, spreading the ball among seven different receivers for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
“With the losses of our main receivers from last year, we had to have a lot of people step up,” Poirier said. “We had a lot of sophomores, freshmen, underclassmen getting a lot of reps, so we were just spreading the ball around.”
The Hornets got off to a big early lead and held on every time the Cougars tried to claw their way back.
Poirier got the ball rolling, capping OCHS' opening drive with a 5-yard scamper to make it 7-0.
Courtland fumbled the ball away on the ensuing possession, and Poirier quickly made the Cougars pay with a 28-yard scoring pass to Will Lewis V.
The Hornets added another touchdown on a 7-yard strike from Poirier to Naziere McIntosh early in the second quarter, extending their advantage to 21-0.
The big deficit proved too much for Courtland to overcome, as the teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.
“It’s disappointing,” Cougars head coach J.C. Hall said. “We let one get away from us. I think a lack of depth [hurt] ... just 29 kids, in the heat, but that’s no excuse. They were a better football team than us tonight. We’ve got to work harder and get better.”
Courtland senior Isaiah Spearman was also disappointed with his squad’s performance, as well as his own.
“We didn’t execute on both sides of the ball,” he explained. “We underestimated them. We could have played better."
OCHS running back Bryant Chiles, whose 64-yard scoring run in the third period gave the Hornets some breathing room when the Cougars were getting close, was happier with the way his team performed. He credited hard work, the performance of the OCHS offensive line, teamwork and execution of the gameplan as keys to victory.
“And then on defense, people stepped up when we needed it most,” he added.
E.J. Rogers rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns to pace Courtland's Wing-T attack. Kyron Malbon also scored twice, often dragging defenders along as he picked up tough yardage.
The Cougars didn’t throw much. Kwame Whitaker was on the receiving end of both of quarterback Liam Wojciechowski’s completions, the second of which covered 22 yards for a touchdown in the contest's final seconds.
Poirier, on the other hand, connected on 16 of 17 passing attempts. He also rushed 11 times for 46 yards and three scores, with the last one effectively sealing the Hornets' win by pushing their lead to 42-28 with less than two minutes to go.