High school football: Behind Poirier, Orange County takes early lead, then holds off Courtland for first win

The Orange County Hornets put on a show for their first full house in well over a year, beating the visiting Courtland Cougars 42–35 in the season opener for both squads Friday night at Porterfield Park.

Quarterback Paul Poirier threw often and on target, spreading the ball among seven different receivers for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

“With the losses of our main receivers from last year, we had to have a lot of people step up,” Poirier said. “We had a lot of sophomores, freshmen, underclassmen getting a lot of reps, so we were just spreading the ball around.”

The Hornets got off to a big early lead and held on every time the Cougars tried to claw their way back.

Poirier got the ball rolling, capping OCHS' opening drive with a 5-yard scamper to make it 7-0.

Courtland fumbled the ball away on the ensuing possession, and Poirier quickly made the Cougars pay with a 28-yard scoring pass to Will Lewis V.

The Hornets added another touchdown on a 7-yard strike from Poirier to Naziere McIntosh early in the second quarter, extending their advantage to 21-0.

The big deficit proved too much for Courtland to overcome, as the teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.

