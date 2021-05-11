High school football: Blue Devil seniors make destinations official at ceremony

Three senior Culpeper football players made their college destinations official at a signing ceremony held Tuesday afternoon at the school.
Riley Harrison and Stewart Jones have signed to play for The Apprentice School, a trade school located in Newport News. Teammate Joe Holland is headed south on Route 29 to the University of Virginia, where he’ll be a preferred walk-on for the Cavaliers.
Harrison announced on March 19 that he had decided to attend The Apprentice School, which {span}offers apprenticeships in 17 skilled trades with advanced programs available in five additional areas. While the institution isn’t affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA since it does not grant degrees, it still offers six sports—baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s golf and wrestling—that compete in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).{/span}
Harrison was a first-team all-Region 4C selection at both running back and linebacker this season.
On offense, Harrison rushed for team-highs of 559 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged over 6.7 yards per carry and posted back-to-back 100-plus-yard efforts in the Blue Devils’ final two games, going for 189 yards and four scores in a 43-3 victory over Rock Ridge and then racking up 149 yards and a touchdown in a 45-21 loss to Sherando.
Harrison was a unanimous pick on defense by the region’s coaches. He led Culpeper in tackles (58) and tackles for loss (17) and was tied for second in sacks (4) from his linebacker spot.
“It was an honor to play with Joe and Stewart, and an even bigger one to sit next to them and celebrate our respective futures,” Harrison said following Tuesday’s event. “I’m excited to see what we can all achieve in the next stage of our lives.”
Jones announced his decision to join Harrison at The Apprentice School on March 25. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound offensive lineman was a second-team all-Class 4 Northwestern District honoree.
Jones expressed his elation at the ceremony, citing it as a long-awaited watershed moment in his life.
{span}”It felt amazing to sit next to my brothers and make our college destinations official,” he said. “I’ve been waiting on this day since middle school, and to be able to sign with two great teammates by my side and also continue to play with Riley for the next four years is amazing. I’m truly blessed.”
Holland announced last November that he’d accepted Virginia’s PWO offer. The 6-foot-4, 222-pounder played several different positions during his time with the Blue Devils, including wide receiver, tight end, defensive end, linebacker, safety, kicker and punter. According to Holland, UVA is expected to try him at outside linebacker when he arrives on campus in August.
Holland was a second-team all-region pick {/span}as a punter this year and also garnered first-team all-district accolades at that position as well. He was also a second-team all-district tight end.
”For me, it was a culmination of all that we’ve worked for,” Holland said. “It means even more given the crazy circumstances everyone’s had to deal with because of COVID-19, with seasons being delayed and normal routines being uprooted.
”It was just a great feeling to make my decision official with my two brothers, who I’ve played with since middle school, by my side,” he concluded.
