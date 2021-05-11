High school football: Blue Devil seniors make destinations official at ceremony

“It was an honor to play with Joe and Stewart, and an even bigger one to sit next to them and celebrate our respective futures,” Harrison said following Tuesday’s event. “I’m excited to see what we can all achieve in the next stage of our lives.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones announced his decision to join Harrison at The Apprentice School on March 25. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound offensive lineman was a second-team all-Class 4 Northwestern District honoree.

Jones expressed his elation at the ceremony, citing it as a long-awaited watershed moment in his life.

{span}”It felt amazing to sit next to my brothers and make our college destinations official,” he said. “I’ve been waiting on this day since middle school, and to be able to sign with two great teammates by my side and also continue to play with Riley for the next four years is amazing. I’m truly blessed.”

Holland announced last November that he’d accepted Virginia’s PWO offer. The 6-foot-4, 222-pounder played several different positions during his time with the Blue Devils, including wide receiver, tight end, defensive end, linebacker, safety, kicker and punter. According to Holland, UVA is expected to try him at outside linebacker when he arrives on campus in August.