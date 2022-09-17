High school football: Brooke Point proves doubters wrong, surprises Eastern View in road victory

Everyone knew Brooke Point was better than its 0–3 record suggested. The Black–Hawks proved them all right Friday night with a convincing 28–6 win at Eastern View.

“The start of our season hasn’t been really good,” quarterback Daniel Coles said. “I told them boys, this week we had to come in and focus. We’re already down, they’re not expecting much from us, we had to come out here, focus up, and leave it on the field, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Coles, who completed 12 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Brooke Point offense, said he knew his team could handle the previously unbeaten Cyclones (3–1) despite the early-season struggles.

“I knew it was going to be a pretty tough game,” he said, “but I knew, if we came out and did what we had to do from the jump, we were going to take this game.”

But despite the team’s record, Brooke Point’s quality of play wasn’t a surprise to the Cyclones.

“We’ve said all week that, in reality, they were significantly better than their record,” Cyclones coach Brian Lowery said. “I think they showed that tonight. I think they played very disciplined ball. I think they played very physical ball, and they were able to use some size and speed that we didn’t quite have.”

Eastern View struck first, when D’Myo Hunter, throwing from deep in his own territory, hit Jayden Williams near midfield. Williams outran the everyone the rest of the way for an 83-yard touchdown.

Hunter, a first-year starter at quarterback, completed 8 of 20 passes for 175 yards. He has yet to throw an interception this season.

Brooke Point fought back with a long drive, scoring when Coles hit Dante Terrell on the sideline. The pass was barely forward, but Terrell did the rest, taking it 13 yards for the score.

It was a play the pair would hit successfully several times throughout the game, usually on third and long.

The Black–Hawks drove down the field again in the second quarter, scoring when Dalton Lear–Mitchell made a beautiful grab on a 13-yard pass from Coles with 28 seconds left in the half.

The Cyclones tried to squeeze in a score of their own before the break.

Darius Stafford out-leapt a crowd of Brooke Point defenders to pull down the ball more than 60 yards from where Hunter had launched it. He came down a few yards short of the end zone, however, and the Black–Hawks escaped with a 14–6 halftime lead.

“Our defense is much improved,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelton said, but “we have to stop giving up the big play. We gave up two today.”

They didn’t give up any big plays in the second half, though, and controlled the ball with sustained drives and solid defense.

Daveon Estes did some leaping of his own in the third quarter, bringing down a pass from Coles and taking it in for a 53-yard score.

The Black–Hawks got the ball back after holding the Cyclones to a turnover on downs and slowly marched down the field.

They could not get the ball into the end zone again, but they ate up the clock, and Aaron Alexander finished the drive with a 32-yard field goal.

The fourth quarter was much the same. Brooke Point used half the time remaining to march steadily down the field, and Alexander finished the job with a 35-yard kick.

“Our kids just fought,” Hazelton said. “We played every down with the intensity we always thought we could play with. The game plan was strong, and even better than the game plan, it was the kids. They dared us to challenge them even more, and we did that.”

The game was a hard-fought win, he said, despite the final score.

“Our guys have been in this fight before,” he said. “We’ve won close games. We’ve lost close games. And this Eastern View team challenged us. They gave us a run for our money, and our kids stepped up to the challenge.”

His Eastern View counterpart felt the same way.

“I thought the score wasn’t quite indicative of how close it was, because we were inches away when we gave things up,” Lowery said.

“It was a good, heavyweight battle, and I think we can walk away with our heads held high, knowing we didn’t cower,” he said. “(The Black–Hawks are) going to be sore in the morning, too.”

The Black–Hawks (1–3), however, will have an extra week to recover. They have a bye this week before hosting Riverbend (3–1) on Sept. 30.

Eastern View travels to Chancellor Friday to take on the Chargers (0–3).