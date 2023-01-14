High school football: Buddies Clatterbaugh, Walker earn all-state honors

Brett Clatterbaugh and Brayden Walker are used to doing things together.

The longtime friends have spent years joined at the hip, playing football from the youth level up, competing for glory on the wrestling mat and even cultivating their own workout routine during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Now they’ve left their mark on the Eastern View football program together as well.

Following a season where they led the Cyclones back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Clatterbaugh and Walker were both named to the Class 4 all-state team, which was announced Wednesday.

A sophomore linebacker, Clatterbaugh earned second-team honors after tallying 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Walker, a senior center, also landed on the second team. The Elon (N.C.) University commit anchored a stout offensive line that paved the way for Eastern View to average over 36 points per game.

“I’m extremely proud of both of them,” Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery said. “They both played big roles in our success this season.”

It’s the second year in a row that Clatterbaugh was named to the second team.

“It’s an honor being selected for the second year in a row,” he said. “But I’m not satisfied. The goal is to make first-team all-state next year.”

While Clatterbaugh isn’t satisfied with second-team accolades, Lowery is impressed by the campaign the star linebacker was able to put together.

“What he was able to accomplish is extremely impressive because everyone we play knows how good he is,” the coach said. “Every offense we faced ran away from him, yet he was able to make plays and put up the numbers that he did.

“It’s no secret that Brett is one of the best players to come through Culpeper, and he shoulders the expectations that come with that very well,” he added.

While Walker was a four-year starter for Eastern View, he didn’t enter the season with quite the amount of hype around him that Clatterbaugh did.

According to Lowery, that lack of noise only served to motivate Walker.

“Brayden did not receive a single vote for all-district or all-region center last year, let alone all-state,” he said. “And all that really did was fuel him during the offseason. He came into the season with a chip on his shoulder, and he really made teams feel his presence in the middle of that O-line.

“Brayden works so hard at everything he does, so he’s very deserving of every honor he receives,” he continued.

Lowery also pointed out that the example Walker set contributed to an improved culture both on and off the field for the Cyclones.

“Words can’t express how much we valued his leadership this year,” he said. “The younger kids really responded to him.”

The rest of the all-state team is listed below. State champion Dinwiddie swept the awards, with quarterback Harry Dalton earning offensive player of the year, linebacker Trey McBride taking home defensive player of the year and Billy Mills garnering coach of the year.

CLASS 4 ALL-STATE TEAM

Offensive player of the year: Harry Dalton (Dinwiddie). Defensive player of the year: Trey McBride (Dinwiddie). Coach of the year: Billy Mills (Dinwiddie).

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB—Harry Dalton (Din). C—Caleb Nitta (Tuscarora). OL—Collen Jackson (Din), Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run), Dawson Ingersoll (E.C. Glass), Anthony Donkoh (Lightridge). RB—Peyton Lewis (Salem), Javon Ford (King’s Fork), Aydin Woolfolk (King George). WR—Mekhai White (KG), Jordan Tapscott (Kettle Run), Messiah Delhomme (Warwick). TE—Joey Fitzpatrick (Loudoun County). AP—Beau Sahnow (Hanover). K—Andrew Curry (KR). KR—Peyton Lewis (Salem).

DEFENSE

DL—Khalial Parham (Din), Anthony Donkoh (Lightridge), Xavier Harrison (KG). DE–Rickey Foreman (Deep Creek), Chris Bowles (Din). LB—Trey McBride (Din), Michael Thomas (ECG), Se’Von McDowell (Din), Jackson Snyder (LC). DB—Messiah Delhomme (Warwick), Chanz Wiggins (KG), Quentin Mankin (Din), Zach Ferguson (KG). AP—Howard Spencer (Din). P—Moana Gibson (DC). PR—Ashu Bertaut-Strange (Loudoun Valley).

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB—Brandyn Hillman (Churchland). C—Brayden Walker (Eastern View). OL—Adonus Watson (Warwick), Caleb Wright (Salem), Caleb Rapp (KR), Fletcher Westphal (Tus). RB—Savion Hiter (Louisa), Raphael Tucker (Din), Brandon Nesbit (DC). WR—Omarion Hariston (GW-Danville), Kaletri Boyd (KF), Gracyn Ross (Patrick Henry-Ashland). TE–Jahmir Jennings (DC). AP—Davion Copening (Warwick). K—Max Lipinski (KG). KR—Kwame Whitaker (Courtland).

DEFENSE

DL—Antonio Deloatch (Warwick), K.J. Smith (ECG), MaQuwan Farmer (ECG). DE—Marlen Stewart (Warwick), Thomas Tyler (LC). LB—Richard Martin Jr. (Warwick), Brett Clatterbaugh (EV), Chris Cole (Salem), Peyton Mehaffey (KR). DB—Jordan Tapscott (KR), Chris Walker-Wells (ECG), Jonathan Vernon (Salem), Davion Corpening (Warwick). AP—Colton Quaker (KR). P—Chase Kibble (LC). PR—Peyton Lewis (Salem).