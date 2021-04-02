High school football: Chancellor finds its better half in win over Eastern View

"I hate to say it, but I've got two teams here sometimes," Drugatz said. "Sometimes we lack focus, just like we did in our loss to JM. Fortunately, we were able to get a spark early on tonight and that carried us the rest of the way."

Chancellor needed a spark after the Cyclones scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, taking a 14-0 lead with less than five minutes elapsed in the game.

Enter Edwards, a four-year starter for the Chargers. He capped a seven-play, 63-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring run to cut it to 14-7 with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter, giving his team a much-needed shot of adrenaline.

On Chancellor's next possession, he marched the Chargers from their own 10-yard line to the Eastern View 10, setting up a 27-yard field goal by Baylor Gallagher that made it 14-10 less than a minute into the second period. The biggest play of the march came when he connected with younger brother Brycen Edwards on a 62-yard pass to the Cyclones' 14.

After Eastern View's Raq Lawson lost a fumble on the ensuing drive, Trevin Edwards raced 37 yards for the go-ahead score, putting the hosts ahead 16-14 midway through the stanza and opening the floodgates.