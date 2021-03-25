High school football: Coming off bye, Cyclones set to spar with hot Knights

Pendleton has a total of 422 yards and eight scores so far. He’s averaging an eye-popping 8.3 yards per carry as the primary ball carrier in Spotsylvania’s single-wing offense, taking advantage of Ty-Shaun Colbert’s transfer to nearby Massaponax.

Colbert rushed for more than 2,600 yards over the past two seasons, including a district-leading 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. In the upset of Eastern View, he racked up 168 yards and found the end zone twice.

“They run that offense so well that it almost doesn’t matter who they hand the ball off to,” Cyclones head coach Greg Hatfield said of the Knights. “But Pendleton, like Colbert, is a real difference-maker back there.”

Spotsylvania has more than just Pendleton to contend with, however.

Gonzalez churned out 119 yards and a pair of scores on only 11 rushes against Caroline. He’s also the squad’s leading receiver, with four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Gonzalez’s success as a pass catcher is indicative of how efficient the Knights are on the rare occasions when they put the ball in the air. Quarterback Trevor Reid has completed 60% of his passes (12-of-20) for 134 yards and a pair of scores, while tossing just one interception thus far.

