High school football: Coming off bye, Cyclones set to spar with hot Knights

The date was Nov. 1, 2019, and the Eastern View football team rolled into Spotsylvania on a 44-game winning streak.
All the Cyclones had to do that night was add but one more tally to that incredible number and they’d lock up yet another Battlefield District championship and regional playoff berth in the process .
Things didn’t go according to plan on that chilly evening in Post Oak though. The host Knights ran for 226 yards, controlling the contest from the start on their way to a shocking 18-14 victory.
This time around, Eastern View is smarting from a 35-6 shellacking by King George that ended its 28-game regular-season home win streak on March 12. Coming off a bye week, the Cyclones (3-1) are hoping to start a new winning streak when they host Spotsylvania (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday night.
The Knights, who got off to an 0-2 start this year courtesy of losses to Courtland (31-13) and Chancellor (48-20), have put together a modest two-game win streak.
Two weeks ago, Spotsylvania shocked James Monroe 28-14 behind a tremendous all-around performance by DeAnthony Pendleton. The senior rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and also threw a 47-yard scoring strike to Joseph Gonzalez, accounting for all four of the Knights’ trips to paydirt.
Last Friday, Pendleton went for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just seven attempts, leading a ground attack that amassed a whopping 483 yards in a 55-0 rout of Caroline.
Pendleton has a total of 422 yards and eight scores so far. He’s averaging an eye-popping 8.3 yards per carry as the primary ball carrier in Spotsylvania’s single-wing offense, taking advantage of Ty-Shaun Colbert’s transfer to nearby Massaponax.
Colbert rushed for more than 2,600 yards over the past two seasons, including a district-leading 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. In the upset of Eastern View, he racked up 168 yards and found the end zone twice.
“They run that offense so well that it almost doesn’t matter who they hand the ball off to,” Cyclones head coach Greg Hatfield said of the Knights. “But Pendleton, like Colbert, is a real difference-maker back there.”
Spotsylvania has more than just Pendleton to contend with, however.
Gonzalez churned out 119 yards and a pair of scores on only 11 rushes against Caroline. He’s also the squad’s leading receiver, with four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Gonzalez’s success as a pass catcher is indicative of how efficient the Knights are on the rare occasions when they put the ball in the air. Quarterback Trevor Reid has completed 60% of his passes (12-of-20) for 134 yards and a pair of scores, while tossing just one interception thus far.
“They’re gaining more and more confidence as the season progresses,” Hatfield pointed out. “They’re still the very physical football team that can run the ball downhill on you for three and four yards a pop, but they run the counters, traps and passes well enough to keep you very honest.”
For Eastern View to get back in the win column, it will likely look to its own running game to lead the way.
Against King George, Raq Lawson was held to his worst rushing total of the year (87 yards). It was the first time in 2021 that the junior tailback failed to break the 100-yard barrier, after posting 138, 131 and 105 yards against Caroline, JM and Courtland, respectively.
“We’ve got to establish the run early,” Hatfield said. “If we can do that, we have a chance at controlling the pace of the game.”
Cyclones quarterback Caden Huseby hasn’t filled the stat sheet like many of his predecessors did, but he’s protected the ball. The junior is 31-of-58 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and just one pick.
Regardless of the approach, Hatfield doesn’t think Eastern View is going to have an easy time against Spotsylvania.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us,” he said. “I’m expecting a close, physical game.”
Where they stand The Cyclones will enter play Friday as the seventh-ranked team in Region 4B according to the most recent power-point standings released by the Virginia High School League earlier this week. Their 21.50 rating has them behind King George and Monacan (26.50 each), Patrick Henry-Ashland (25.50), Louisa (24.50), Powhatan (22.75) and Dinwiddie (22.25). Barring a combination of a number of losses by those squads, it’s unlikely Eastern View will qualify for the COVID-abbreviated four-team postseason bracket.
GAME INFOSPOTSYLVANIA (2-2) at EASTERN VIEW (3-1)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Spotsylvania won 18-14 last season. It was the first win for the Knights in the all-time series though, which Eastern View leads 10-1.
Last week: Spotsylvania defeated Caroline 55-0; Eastern View was on a bye.
Rushing leaders: Spotsylvania—DeAnthony Pendleton 51-422, 8 TDs; Joseph Gonzalez 28-160, 2 TDs; Trenton Ballard 17-152, TD. Eastern View—Raq Lawson 96-461, TD; Mikey Keen 18-170, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: Spotsylvania—Trevor Reid 12-20-1, 134 yards, 2 TDs; DeAnthony Pendleton 1-3-0, 47 yards, TD. Eastern View—Caden Huseby 31-58-1, 215 yards, 2 TDs; Raq Lawson 2-3-0, 11 yards, TD.
Receiving leaders: Spotsylvania—Joseph Gonzalez 4-125, 2 TDs. Eastern View—Daniel Taylor 14-120, 3 TDs.
