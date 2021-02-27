High school football: Courtland puts it together to rout Caroline, give Hall milestone victory

Sean Wray returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a Courtland touchdown Saturday afternoon, and the Cougars never let up, dominating the visiting Caroline Cavaliers in all phases of the game on the way to a 73–0 victory.
Courtland rushed for two touchdowns and more than 300 yards. Quarterback Liam Wojciechowski completed five passes for 126 yards and two scores through the air, the defense scored on a fumble recovery, and Wray added a 58-yard punt return for his second special teams touchdown.
“It’s all hard work,” Wray said after his career day, which also included two catches for 82 yards and a third touchdown. “We put in the work every day.”
“Everyone counts us out,” he said. ”I’ve been counted out all my life. They told me I was too skinny, I was too this… I just came out here to show what I can do. We put our hearts in each other. We just showed up today.”
The Cougars’ defense showed up, too, holding Caroline under 30 yards of total offense and not allowing a first down until late in the third quarter.
Coach J.C. Hall was particularly impressed with the efforts of senior Austin Monroe.
“He was a monster on defense, and it was obvious if you watched the game,” Hall said.
The win was the 129th for Hall as coach of the Cougars, moving him past Ken Brown to become the winningest coach in Courtland’s history.
“This is a resilient bunch. With the pandemic, everybody has been through a lot,” Hall said. “It’s just an unbelievable group that wanted to get the program back on track after the first losing regular season in 18-plus years,” he said.
For his part, Monroe says this year’s team is like family.
“This team is special,” he said. “I’ve been here every year, and I haven’t had a team like this one. We’re just so close, and we just never give up. We keep fighting.”
He said he and his teammates are always there for each other.
“We have a little thing called our x-factors, why we play football and why we’re here,” Monroe explained. “My x-factor would be this team. I love this team. I’m there for them, and they’re there for me.”
And all of them were there on Saturday.
E.J. Rogers carried the ball 20 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Maurice Howard had five carries for 73 yards.
Kwame Whitaker rushed three time for 69 yards, and Garrett Underhill had five runs for 39 yards and two scores.
Jason Lomax was on the receiving end of a 31-yard touchdown pass, and Albert Scott recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score.
Courtland (2–0) will host Eastern View (2–0) Friday night.
“They’re tough,” Monroe said of the Cyclones. “We really just need to execute, play tight-fisted, and never give up.”
Injuries may have played a part in the Cavaliers’ struggles. Running back Dominique Washington was helped off the field in the first quarter, and quarterback Davon Sims left the game soon after.
Coach Doug Allison, however, refused to make excuses.
“It was a short week and we were a little banged up, but I’m sure they were, too,” Allison said. “Courtland’s a great team, and they did a great job.”
Caroline (0–2) will use the lessons learned to start preparing for next week. They host Chancellor (0–1) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“Even in a lopsided game like this, you see some things you can build on,” Allison said, “and, of course, some you need to improve.”
|Caroline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Courtland
|21
|24
|14
|14
|—
|73
First Quarter
Ct—Sean Wray 72-yard kickoff return (kick failed)
Ct—Jason Lomax 31-yard catch from Liam Wojciechowski (E.J. Rogers run)
Ct—E.J. Rogers 36-yard run (Clay Cassiday kick)
Second Quarter
Ct—Albert Scott fumble recovery in end zone (Clay Cassiday kick)
Ct—E.J. Rogers 4-yard run (kick failed)
Ct—Sean Wray 43-yard catch from Liam Wojciechowski (Raul Gil pass from Wojciechowski)
Ct—Clay Cassiday 21-yard field goal
Third Quarter
Ct—Sean Wray 58-yard punt return (Clay Cassiday kick)
Ct—E.J. Rogers 6-yard run (Clay Cassiday kick)
Fourth Quarter
Ct—Garrett Underhill 2-yard run (Clay Cassiday kick)
Ct—Garrett Underhill 1-yard run (Clay Cassiday kick)
|Ca
|Ct
|First downs
|2
|16
|Rushes-yards
|25-24
|35-317
|Passing yards
|1
|126
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-7-1
|5-7-0
|Punts-Avg.
|6-26.0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-40
|2-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS