High school football: Culpeper County changes gears in second half, rallies to defeat Spotsylvania

Terrell gave the Blue Devils the lead for good at 21-14 with a 61-yard TD run early in the fourth period. He went on to add scoring scampers of 6 and 23 yards, respectively, later in the stanza.

“I had to change the mood and get everyone motivated to win,” Terrell said when asked about the first of his three TDs.

With Friday's effort, Terrell, who entered the game as the Fredericksburg area's leader in rushing yards and TDs, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Culpeper also got a banner effort from Sutherland, who completed 17 of 21 passes for career-highs of 185 yards and two scores.

Spotsylvania was paced by senior QB Monte McMorris III, who went 9 of 18 for 132 yards with a pair of TDs and an interception. Jefferson Paz hauled in both of McMorris' scoring strikes and finished with four receptions for 81 yards.

“We got down and didn't capitalize in the red zone," Knights head coach Jeremy Jack said of his squad's effort. "We were inside the 10 and didn't come away on plays that should be routine for us. We didn't play with a sense of urgency.”

Spotsylvania will host Eastern View next Friday, while Culpeper is set to visit James Monroe the same night.