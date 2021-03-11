High school football: Culpeper faces another stiff test in resurgent Kettle Run

Following losses to a much-improved Fauquier squad and perennial Class 4 Northwestern District stalwart Liberty-Bealeton, you’d think the Culpeper football team was due for a respite.
The Blue Devils aren’t getting one, however.
Culpeper (0-2) continues its murderers row of district opponents when it visits unbeaten Kettle Run for its third straight road game Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Cougars (2-0), who qualified for the playoffs six times in eight seasons before plummeting to 1-9 in 2019, appear to have regained their dominant form this year. They’ve mauled Handley and Fauquier by a combined score of 92-14.
Quarterback Elijah Chumley, whose older brothers Casen and Gabe were both record-setting passers for Kettle Run, has been a central figure in the Cougars’ early success.
In last Saturday’s 44-0 rout of county rival Fauquier, the senior left-hander completed 15 of 23 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. After starting off a paltry 2-for-8, he hit on 13 of his last 15 attempts to help Kettle Run blow open a contest it led just 3-0 at halftime.
Through two games, Chumley is 31-of-52 for 433 yards and six scores. He’s also tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns.
“He’s earned the starting job,” Cougars head coach Charlie Porterfield said of Chumley, who shared the role with sophomore Peyton Mehaffey a season ago. “He had a great offseason, and he’s been able to carry that over so far.”
It helps that Chumley has several dangerous targets to throw to.
Sophomore Jordan Tapscott posted seven receptions for 160 yards and two scores in Kettle Run’s season-opening 48-14 victory over Handley on Feb. 27, and he added another touchdown against Fauquier.
Another dynamic pass-catcher is senior Ahmal Williams, who hauled in four catches for 121 yards and found the end zone twice in the matchup with Fauquier.
“When you watch film of them, what jumps out is their team speed,” Culpeper head coach James Ford said of the Cougars’ playmakers. “They are also very athletic on the outside and are able to make great plays [on the ball].”
Despite the setbacks against Fauquier and Liberty, the play of freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland has been a bright spot for the Blue Devils.
Against Liberty last Saturday, Sutherland completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and his first career touchdown. He added a score on the ground as well.
“He has played well for us,” Ford said of Sutherland, who is 26-for-39 for 280 yards in two games. “He gets us in good plays and takes care of the football. And the best part is, he’s getting more and more comfortable with the offense and is able to play more freely as a result.”
Ford said Culpeper’s running game, which was limited to just 91 yards on 38 attempts against Liberty, will need to be more productive against Kettle Run. Senior Riley Harrison mustered just 36 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries after racking up 110 yards on 16 rushes against Fauquier.
“We’re going to have to play clean football to beat [Kettle Run],” Ford added. “We have to play all four quarters and manage the ebb and flow of the game better than we have so far.”
GAME INFO
CULPEPER (0-2, 0-2) at KETTLE RUN (2-0, 2-0)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Kettle Run won 28-14 last season. The Cougars hold a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series, with Culpeper’s only victory coming 21-17 in 2015.
Last week: Culpeper lost 38-21 to Liberty-Bealeton; Kettle Run defeated Fauquier 44-0.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper—Riley Harrison 28-146, TD; Malachi Terrell 11-75. Kettle Run—N/A.
Passing leaders: Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 26-39-3, 280 yards, TD. Kettle Run—Elijah Chumley 31-52-0, 433 yards, 6 TDs.
Receiving leaders: Culpeper—A.J. Marshall 7-89; Joseph Holland 7-72, TD; Darnell Henderson 3-52. Kettle Run—Jordan Tapscott 9-176, 3 TDs.
