High school football: Culpeper faces another stiff test in resurgent Kettle Run

It helps that Chumley has several dangerous targets to throw to.

Sophomore Jordan Tapscott posted seven receptions for 160 yards and two scores in Kettle Run’s season-opening 48-14 victory over Handley on Feb. 27, and he added another touchdown against Fauquier.

Another dynamic pass-catcher is senior Ahmal Williams, who hauled in four catches for 121 yards and found the end zone twice in the matchup with Fauquier.

“When you watch film of them, what jumps out is their team speed,” Culpeper head coach James Ford said of the Cougars’ playmakers. “They are also very athletic on the outside and are able to make great plays [on the ball].”

Despite the setbacks against Fauquier and Liberty, the play of freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland has been a bright spot for the Blue Devils.

Against Liberty last Saturday, Sutherland completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and his first career touchdown. He added a score on the ground as well.

“He has played well for us,” Ford said of Sutherland, who is 26-for-39 for 280 yards in two games. “He gets us in good plays and takes care of the football. And the best part is, he’s getting more and more comfortable with the offense and is able to play more freely as a result.”