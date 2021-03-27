High school football: Culpeper holds off Fauquier, giving Ford first win

To say the past 18 months have been a test of James Ford's faith would be a gross understatement.
Shortly before what was to be his first game as Culpeper High School's head football coach in August 2019, Ford was diagnosed with cancer. Forced to sit out the entire season while undergoing chemotherapy treatments that caused him to lose 80 pounds in just two months, Ford watched as his team struggled to a 1-9 mark in its first campaign since being moved up from Class 3 to Class 4 by the Virginia High School League.
After battling the disease for more than a year, Ford was declared cancer-free last October. Nearing the end of his regular chemo regimen, he'd planned on coaching the Blue Devils in 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the VHSL to postpone all 2020 fall sports—football among them—to early 2021.
Once the season finally kicked off last month, the sledding wasn't any easier for Ford and his squad. Culpeper dropped its first four contests, including a 20-0 decision to Fauquier in its opener on Feb. 23 and a 24-17 loss to Handley last week that wasn't decided until the Judges scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left to play.
All of the frustration and heartbreak melted away on Friday night, however, as the Blue Devils outlasted visiting Fauquier for an emotional 13-10 overtime victory.
"I can't put into words what this means," an emotional Ford said, signs of tears running down his cheeks still fresh. "This is huge for us as a team and a family. These guys just put it all on the line and refused to quit."
Culpeper (1-4) could've packed it in at any given time, especially following a controversial penalty call that went against the Blue Devils on what would have been the Falcons' final play of the overtime period.
On fourth-and-goal from the Culpeper 5-yard-line, Fauquier quarterback J.T. Diehl rolled to his right in search of an open receiver. He uncorked a pass in the direction of fellow senior Evan Jackson, but the Blue Devils' Austin Lentz jumped the route and intercepted it at the goal line, sending the Culpeper sideline into a frenzy over its apparent triumph.
The contest wasn't over though. A flag had been thrown in the back right corner of the end zone, 10 yards away from Lentz's play, for defensive holding against another Blue Devil.
The Falcons (2-3) had another lease on life—one more shot at winning, this time from the Culpeper 3.
During a timeout following the penalty, Ford said he stressed to his team that it had to have a short memory.
"I didn't see [the penalty], but he made the call, so it was what it was," Ford said. "I told them to flush it and play the next play."
The Blue Devils did just that.
On the ensuing play, Diehl once again rolled to his right. This time, Darnell Henderson raced up from his defensive back slot to drop him for a 7-yard loss, allowing Culpeper to finally exhale.
"It was the same [play] we'd seen all night, and when we first played them," Henderson said. "I just guessed the play, went right through the blockers and just met him in the backfield."
The multi-talented Diehl burned the Blue Devils on more than one occasion during the night.
Fauquier marched 65 yards in 11 plays on the game's first possession, with Diehl converting a pair of fourth downs on plays nearly identical in design to the final two in overtime—rollouts to his right. On the latter of the conversions, which was a fourth-and-7 situation, he threaded a 19-yard scoring pass between multiple defenders to Jackson that gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead.
Diehl added a 26-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter that extended Fauquier's edge to 10-0.
Culpeper finally got on the board courtesy of a 39-yard field goal by Joseph Holland with 2 seconds left in the first half, making it 10-3.
The Blue Devils went on to tie things up on their second drive of the third period, as freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland found paydirt on a 4-yard scamper.
Diehl guided the Falcons all the way to the Culpeper 1 midway through the fourth stanza, but was picked off by the Blue Devils' Riley Harrison at the goal line.
Harrison got the better of Diehl on Fauquier's final possession of regulation as well, bursting through the left side on a 33-yard field goal attempt with 21 seconds to go and forcing a low kick that never cleared the Falcons' line.
On that drive, Diehl had moved Fauquier from its own 19 all the way to the Culpeper 16.
"Big plays change momentum," said Harrison, who was named Culpeper's homecoming king during halftime ceremonies. "Working hard for all four quarters, including overtime, is what's going to win us games."
The Blue Devils got the ball first in overtime, and runs of 5 and 4 yards by Harrison moved the ball to the Fauquier 1. But a miscommunication between he and Sutherland on third down led to the latter being dropped for a 3-yard loss, and Holland came on to knock in a 21-yard field goal that gave Culpeper a 13-10 advantage.
Dylan Taylor lost a yard on the first play of Fauquier's subsequent possession, then Diehl hit Austin Fernandez (eight receptions, 112 yards) for a 6-yard gain on the next snap. An incomplete pass followed, setting up the frenetic fourth-down plays.
"Having the ball in [Diehl's] hands is what I wanted," Falcons head coach Karl Buckwalter said of his senior signal-caller, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 244 yards. "I wouldn't have had it any other way, because I trust him."
Ford said he trusted that his squad would come around regardless of the hard times as of late.
"I'm so proud of these guys," he said. "They overcame mistakes and persevered and made plays when they had to. And they're already prepared to go back to work tomorrow."
Culpeper will conclude its season with a game at Rock Ridge on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
|Fauquier
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Culpeper
|0
|3
|7
|0
|3
|—
|13
First Quarter
Fa—Evan Jackson 19 pass from J.T. Diehl (Diehl kick).
Fa—Diehl 26 field goal.
Second Quarter
Cu—Joe Holland 39 field goal.
Third Quarter
Cu—Bennett Sutherland 4 run (Holland kick).
Overtime
Cu—Joe Holland 21 field goal.
|Fa
|Cu
|First downs
|16
|6
|Rushes-yards
|37-74
|29-58
|Passing yards
|244
|56
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-1
|6-12-0
|Punts-avg.
|2-27.0
|6-36.2
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-66
|5-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fauquier—J.T. Diehl 17-40; Dylan Taylor 9-28; Ky'lil Kiawu 9-3; Brandon Byars 2-3. Culpeper—Riley Harrison 13-44; Malachi Terrell 12-21; Bennett Sutherland 4-(-7), TD.
PASSING: Fauquier—J.T. Diehl 18-28-1, 244 yards, TD. Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 6-12-0, 56 yards.
RECEIVING: Fauquier—Austin Fernandez 8-112; Evan Jackson 3-52, TD; John Bynaker 3-42; Wesley Heflin 3-37; Ky'lil Kiawu 1-1. Culpeper—Joe Holland 4-38; Riley Harrison 2-18.
