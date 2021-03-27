High school football: Culpeper holds off Fauquier, giving Ford first win

"I can't put into words what this means," an emotional Ford said, signs of tears running down his cheeks still fresh. "This is huge for us as a team and a family. These guys just put it all on the line and refused to quit."

Culpeper (1-4) could've packed it in at any given time, especially following a controversial penalty call that went against the Blue Devils on what would have been the Falcons' final play of the overtime period.

On fourth-and-goal from the Culpeper 5-yard-line, Fauquier quarterback J.T. Diehl rolled to his right in search of an open receiver. He uncorked a pass in the direction of fellow senior Evan Jackson, but the Blue Devils' Austin Lentz jumped the route and intercepted it at the goal line, sending the Culpeper sideline into a frenzy over its apparent triumph.

The contest wasn't over though. A flag had been thrown in the back right corner of the end zone, 10 yards away from Lentz's play, for defensive holding against another Blue Devil.

The Falcons (2-3) had another lease on life—one more shot at winning, this time from the Culpeper 3.

During a timeout following the penalty, Ford said he stressed to his team that it had to have a short memory.