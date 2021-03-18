High school football: Culpeper hoping to find winning formula against Handley

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for the Culpeper High football team.
After suffering through a 1-9 campaign and the cancer diagnosis of head coach James Ford in 2019, the Blue Devils hoped to be among the Class 4 Northwestern District’s better squads this season.
However, despite Ford’s remission and subsequent return to the sidelines, as well as 12 returning starters, Culpeper has stumbled out of the gate to an 0-3 start.
“It’s been a tough start, but the season is only halfway over,” Ford said. “We are trying to go back to the drawing board and figure out what works for us and what doesn’t.”
The Blue Devils’ next opportunity to figure out what is and isn’t clicking will come Friday night, when they welcome Handley to Broman Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Following road contests with Fauquier, Liberty-Bealeton and Kettle Run, this will finally be Culpeper’s first home game.
“It’s going to be nice to play at home finally,” Ford remarked. “Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run are all good enough as it is, but it’s even more difficult when you have to play good teams like them away from home.”
Handley (1-1) certainly has the capability to be a good team, but the Judges are still putting things together themselves.
Despite taking an early 7-0 lead, Handley was overmatched by unbeaten Kettle Run in its opener on Feb. 27, losing 48-14. After a 13-day layoff, the Judges dropped the gavel on Fauquier last Friday night, picking up a 20-10 decision.
In the matchup with Fauquier, Handley quarterback Aidan Haines went 10-of-18 passing for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of those scoring tosses were of the big-play variety: a 47-yarder to Stephen Daley in the first quarter and a 41-yard strike to Jayden Vardaro early in the second half.
The Judges also got 181 yards rushing on 17 attempts from Dayvon Newman.
That balance, along with a fierce defense led by Daley, figure to give the Blue Devils all they can handle.
Daley, a junior defensive end who has offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion, collected two sacks against Fauquier.
In order to keep Daley from breathing down the neck of freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland, Culpeper will likely need a strong performance from its running game.
Sophomore tailback Malachi Terrell had a strong showing against Kettle Run, carrying the ball 17 times for 71 yards—both career highs.
Senior Riley Harrison scored the Blue Devils’ lone touchdown on an 11-yard run in the first quarter, providing them with a fleeting 6-0 advantage.
“We have a lot of guys that can make a difference in the run game for us,” Ford remarked. “Riley and Malachi have proven they’re capable, but we’ve also got [senior] Austin Lentz back there too.”
Regardless of who totes the pigskin, Ford said he keeps coming back to the same conclusion in regard to what Culpeper must do in order to get over the hump.
“We have yet to play a complete game,” he said. “That’s the thing—we have to put together a clean game of football to beat these teams.”
GAME INFOHANDLEY (1-1) at CULPEPER (0-3)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Handley won 42-7 last season. The all-time series is tied 2-2-1.
Last week: Handley defeated Fauquier 20-10; Culpeper lost to Kettle Run 36-6.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper—Riley Harrison 36-172, 2 TDs; Malachi Terrell 28-146. Handley—N/A.
Passing leaders: Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 32-57-5, 331 yards, TD. Handley—N/A.
Receiving leaders: Culpeper—A.J. Marshall 7-89; Joseph Holland 8-79, TD; Alex Lowe 7-71; Darnell Henderson 3-52; Riley Harrison 5-45. Handley—N/A.
