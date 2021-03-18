High school football: Culpeper hoping to find winning formula against Handley

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for the Culpeper High football team.

After suffering through a 1-9 campaign and the cancer diagnosis of head coach James Ford in 2019, the Blue Devils hoped to be among the Class 4 Northwestern District’s better squads this season.

However, despite Ford’s remission and subsequent return to the sidelines, as well as 12 returning starters, Culpeper has stumbled out of the gate to an 0-3 start.

“It’s been a tough start, but the season is only halfway over,” Ford said. “We are trying to go back to the drawing board and figure out what works for us and what doesn’t.”

The Blue Devils’ next opportunity to figure out what is and isn’t clicking will come Friday night, when they welcome Handley to Broman Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Following road contests with Fauquier, Liberty-Bealeton and Kettle Run, this will finally be Culpeper’s first home game.

“It’s going to be nice to play at home finally,” Ford remarked. “Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run are all good enough as it is, but it’s even more difficult when you have to play good teams like them away from home.”