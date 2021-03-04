High school football: Culpeper looking for improvement following early bye week

The last thing the Culpeper football team wanted to do following a season-opening 20-0 loss to Fauquier was to take time off.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they were given a Week 2 bye when the Class 4 Northwestern District set its COVID-shortened schedule back in the fall.
The result of the scheduling quirk means Culpeper will have had an 11-day layoff by the time it takes the field for Saturday's 11:30 a.m. kickoff at Liberty-Bealeton.
"The early bye isn't ideal, but we've used it to learn and grow as a team," Blue Devils head coach James Ford. "We are continuing to correct mistakes we made against Fauquier."
In that matchup on Feb. 23, Culpeper played the Falcons to a scoreless heat through the middle of the third quarter. Then, two touchdown receptions by Fauquier standout Evan Jackson, including an 80-yarder with 6:21 left in the game, broke the dam and sank the Blue Devils.
Like Culpeper, Liberty also dropped its opener to the Falcons—a 21-14 decision on Monday night that snapped a 14-game winning streak against their county rivals dating back to 2007.
Ford isn't buying that the Eagles, who finished 11-1 and won the district championship in 2019, have taken a step back though.
"Liberty is a well-coached team with some really good athletes at all levels," he remarked.
One of the athletes Ford was talking about is Eagles quarterback Dylan Bailey.
A 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior with a big arm, Bailey set single-season school passing records with 2,377 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior, leading Liberty to its first undefeated regular season since 2004. He was rewarded with second-team all-district accolades for his efforts, and he recently committed to Division III Emory & Henry College.
However, Bailey missed the Eagles' opener with a sprained ankle, and his status for Saturday is up in the air.
Fellow senior Sammy Marouse played well against Fauquier in Bailey's absence, completing 18 of 28 passes for 242 yards and a 75-yard scoring strike to Austin Jacobs.
Jacobs, a junior, is just one of a pair of dangerous tight ends in head coach Travis Buzzo's offense. The other is senior Jordan Hicks, who will be playing for Division II West Virginia Wesleyan College in the fall. Hicks hauled in three receptions for 33 yards in the opener, and finished the 2019 campaign with 30 receptions for 373 yards and four touchdowns on his way to first-team all-Region 4C honors.
Senior wideout Colin Cooper recorded seven catches for 58 yards against Fauquier, and is a threat in Liberty's short passing game.
Another senior, Mason Gay, is back after garnering second-team all-district recognition a season ago.
Ford may have raised some eyebrows when he opted to start freshman Bennett Sutherland against the Falcons instead of returning senior starter JoJo Crenshaw. Sutherland did hit on 15 of his 22 passing attempts for 129 yards, but also threw three interceptions.
"We decided to go with the young guy for the opener to see what he was made of," Ford said. "We will play both guys this weekend though."
Senior Riley Harrison was a bright spot for the Blue Devils' offense, racking up 110 yards rushing on 16 carries. Explosive sophomore Malachi Terrell added 44 yards of his own on three attempts.
Regardless of its approach or who's playing for the Eagles, Ford said Culpeper will need to be sharper than it was 11 days ago.
"We need to play a clean game," he remarked. "The goal is to continue to build on last week and progress from game to game."
GAME INFO
CULPEPER (0-1, 0-1) at LIBERTY-BEALETON (0-1, 0-1)
Game time: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Last meeting: Liberty won 28-7 last season. The Eagles lead the all-time series between the two teams with a record of 13-2, though Culpeper's last win came not long ago courtesy of a 21-13 triumph on Sept. 7, 2018.
Last week: Culpeper was on a bye; Liberty lost 21-14 to Fauquier.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper—Riley Harrison 16-110.
Passing leaders: Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 15-22-3, 129 yards.
Receiving leaders: Culpeper—Darnell Henderson 3-52.
