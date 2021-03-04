High school football: Culpeper looking for improvement following early bye week

The last thing the Culpeper football team wanted to do following a season-opening 20-0 loss to Fauquier was to take time off.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they were given a Week 2 bye when the Class 4 Northwestern District set its COVID-shortened schedule back in the fall.

The result of the scheduling quirk means Culpeper will have had an 11-day layoff by the time it takes the field for Saturday's 11:30 a.m. kickoff at Liberty-Bealeton.

"The early bye isn't ideal, but we've used it to learn and grow as a team," Blue Devils head coach James Ford. "We are continuing to correct mistakes we made against Fauquier."

In that matchup on Feb. 23, Culpeper played the Falcons to a scoreless heat through the middle of the third quarter. Then, two touchdown receptions by Fauquier standout Evan Jackson, including an 80-yarder with 6:21 left in the game, broke the dam and sank the Blue Devils.

Like Culpeper, Liberty also dropped its opener to the Falcons—a 21-14 decision on Monday night that snapped a 14-game winning streak against their county rivals dating back to 2007.

Ford isn't buying that the Eagles, who finished 11-1 and won the district championship in 2019, have taken a step back though.