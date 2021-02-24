High school football: Culpeper runs out of gas in loss to Fauquier

The Fauquier football team used a second-half surge to defeat Culpeper 20-0 in the season opener for both squads on Tuesday night at Liberty High School in Bealeton.
With 6:30 remaining in the third period, quarterback J.T. Diehl connected with Evan Jackson for 24-yard touchdown pass, breaking a scoreless tie and putting the Falcons up 7-0.
The Blue Devils thought they'd cracked the scoring column early in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland found Joseph Holland in the end zone on a 25-yard pass play. However, it was negated by a holding penalty that ultimately killed the drive.
Fauquier wasted little time padding its advantage on the ensuing possession. Diehl hooked up with Jackson again, this time for an 80-yard score that made it 14-0 with 6:21 left to play.
“Our quarterback [Diehl] is tough,” Falcons head coach Karl Buckwalter said. “He’s a playmaker and gets us out of tough situations. We’re fortunate to have him on our side.”
Jackson intercepted a Sutherland pass with 1:33 remaining, which set up Luke Thomas' 4-yard touchdown run that provided the contest's final margin.
“He is a tremendous football player,” Buckwalter said of Jackson, who's accepted an offer to play at Division II Glenville (W.Va) State University in the fall. “He makes plays. He’s a big-play threat and a home run hitter. That’s why he has a scholarship to go play football in college as well.”
Culpeper head coach James Ford, coaching his first game for the Blue Devils after being forced to sit out last year while undergoing treatment for leukemia, wasn't altogether disappointed by his team's performance.
“I think we played well defensively,” Ford said. “We definitely have a lot that we need to work on and correct, but I’m just so proud of my guys. Once we clean up some of our mistakes I think we’re going to be fine.”
Ford was also impressed with what he saw from Sutherland in his first career start.
“For a freshman, I think he played awesome,” Ford said. “Just like everyone else, he made some mistakes, but we can work on that. To come out as a freshman and for it being his first varsity game I think he did very well.”
Buckwalter expressed gratitude that football was even being played after the Virginia High School League opted not to hold the season last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tonight definitely showed we have a lot to work on, but we were just ecstatic to be out here playing football,” he said. “At first, we thought we weren’t going to have a season at all. But our kids have never complained. It’s cold, it’s wet, and we’re getting better everyday.”