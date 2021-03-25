High school football: Culpeper set for rare rematch with Fauquier

A second chance at defeating an opponent doesn’t come often in high school football, especially not during the regular season.
Thanks to COVID-19, Culpeper is getting that opportunity though.
The Blue Devils will host Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District matchup at Broman Field on Friday evening, and it will be a rematch of the two teams’ season-opening clash at Liberty High School in Bealeton that took place back on Feb. 23. The Falcons won that contest 20-0.
Because of the coronavirus, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando all opted out of participating in the Virginia High School League’s winter and fall sports slates. That left just five schools active in the district: Culpeper, Fauquier, Handley, Kettle Run and Liberty. With the VHSL’s “Championships +1” athletic calendar calling for each squad to play six regular-season games, the result has been each district team scheduling at least one home-and-home series with one of the others.
Fauquier is actually playing two home-and-home sets—this one with Culpeper and another with Fauquier County rival Liberty.
Blue Devils head coach James Ford said he’s excited that his squad is getting another crack at the Falcons, but is also wary of what he saw from them the first time around.
“They are a good team that is scrappy and very tough,” Ford remarked. “We’ll have to play much better than we did the first time if we’re going to beat them.”
In the first meeting, Culpeper (0-4) battled Fauquier (2-2) to a scoreless tie midway through the third quarter. Then the Falcons’ dynamic duo of quarterback J.T. Diehl and wide receiver Evan Jackson took matters into their own hands.
Diehl found Jackson for a 24-yard touchdown pass that gave Fauquier a 7-0 edge with 6:30 left in the third, then hooked up with him again on an 80-yard scoring strike that made it 14-0 with 6:21 left to play.
Jackson added insult to injury by intercepting a Bennett Sutherland pass that set up the Falcons’ final touchdown of the night.
“They are two of the toughest players I’ve seen in a while,” Ford said of Jackson and Diehl.
Fauquier won its first contest with Liberty by a 21-14 margin the following week, but has recently fallen on hard times. The Falcons were manhandled by unbeaten Kettle Run 44-0 on March 6, and they dropped their last outing 20-10 to Handley on March 12.
“Regardless of those results, we have to play as clean as possible to have a chance this week,” Ford stressed.
The Blue Devils had a chance right up until the end against visiting Handley last week.
The latter of Chaz Lattimore’s two interceptions set up Aidan Haines’ 34-yard scoring pass to Jayden Vardaro with 34 seconds left, allowing the Judges to escape with a 24-17 victory in a matchup that was nip and tuck throughout.
Lattimore’s second pick firmly swung the pendulum in Handley’s direction, however. He went airborne to snatch an offering from Sutherland at the Handley 36-yard line with just over a minute remaining.
Following the turnover, it took the Judges just four plays to score. Haines and Vardaro connected up for a 24-yard gain to the Culpeper 40 with 59 seconds to go, then hooked up again three plays later for the game-winner.
Vardaro led all receivers with three catches for 67 yards, while Haines completed 4 of 9 passes for 101 yards with an interception.
Handley also got plenty of help from tailback Dayvon Newman, who carried the ball 23 times for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The latter of his two scores covered 52 yards and gave the Judges a 14-10 advantage midway through the third period.
A big reason the Blue Devils were able to hang tough was the running of sophomore tailback Malachi Terrell. Terrell ran for a career-high 138 yards on 13 attempts, and his 46-yard scamper tied the score at 17 apiece with 25 seconds left in the third stanza.
Terrell also had a 43-yard burst earlier in the quarter that set Culpeper up at the Handley 33, but Lattimore intercepted Sutherland two plays later to halt the drive—his first pick of the night.
Following his career night against the Judges and a 71-yard effort at Kettle Run two weeks ago, Terrell now leads the Blue Devils in rushing with 284 yards. He is also averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
“Malachi is getting more and more confident with every rep he gets,” Ford said. “He’s been working hard to become a more complete back, and he’s doing very well for us.”
GAME INFOFAUQUIER (2-2) at CULPEPER (0-4)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Fauquier won 20-0 on Feb. 23. The Falcons have won the past 14 meetings between the two teams, leading the all-time series 26-17-2.
Last week: Fauquier was on a bye; Culpeper lost to Handley 24-17.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper—Malachi Terrell 41-284, TD; Riley Harrison 36-172, 2 TDs. Fauquier—N/A.
Passing leaders: Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 39-72-2, 383 yards, TD. Fauquier—N/A.
Receiving leaders: Culpeper—Joseph Holland 11-99, TD; Alex Lowe 8-90; A.J. Marshall 7-89; Darnell Henderson 3-52; Riley Harrison 5-45. Fauquier—N/A.
