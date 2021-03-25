High school football: Culpeper set for rare rematch with Fauquier

A second chance at defeating an opponent doesn’t come often in high school football, especially not during the regular season.

Thanks to COVID-19, Culpeper is getting that opportunity though.

The Blue Devils will host Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District matchup at Broman Field on Friday evening, and it will be a rematch of the two teams’ season-opening clash at Liberty High School in Bealeton that took place back on Feb. 23. The Falcons won that contest 20-0.

Because of the coronavirus, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando all opted out of participating in the Virginia High School League’s winter and fall sports slates. That left just five schools active in the district: Culpeper, Fauquier, Handley, Kettle Run and Liberty. With the VHSL’s “Championships +1” athletic calendar calling for each squad to play six regular-season games, the result has been each district team scheduling at least one home-and-home series with one of the others.

Fauquier is actually playing two home-and-home sets—this one with Culpeper and another with Fauquier County rival Liberty.

Blue Devils head coach James Ford said he’s excited that his squad is getting another crack at the Falcons, but is also wary of what he saw from them the first time around.