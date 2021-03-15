High school football: Culpeper still searching for answers after loss to Kettle Run

For a brief time in Friday’s Class 4 Northwestern District matchup at Kettle Run, the Culpeper football team looked like it could give the unbeaten Cougars a challenge.

That optimism soon turned to disappointment, however.

Kettle Run rattled off 36 consecutive points, erasing an early Blue Devils lead on the way to a 36-6 victory.

Culpeper (0-3) is still searching for its first win at what is now the midpoint of the COVID-shortened six-game 2020-21 regular season.

Blue Devils head coach James Ford said his squad’s outing against the Cougars was eerily similar to its first two contests—setbacks to Fauquier and Liberty-Bealeton.

“We played well in spots,” he pointed out. “But again, we didn’t play a complete game. We have to put together a complete game.”

Culpeper took a 6-0 first-quarter lead Friday after an 11-yard touchdown run by Riley Harrison. The senior finished with just 26 yards rushing on eight carries though, due in large part to the play of sophomore Malachi Terrell, who tallied 71 yards on 17 attempts.