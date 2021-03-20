High school football: Culpeper undone by late touchdown pass in loss to Handley

Despite the lack of so much as a single notch in the win column, the Culpeper football team still showed signs of life throughout its first three games this season.
In the Blue Devils' 20-0 loss to Fauquier on Feb. 23, they played the Falcons close into the fourth quarter before surrendering 13 points over the final 6:21. Last Friday, they held an early 6-0 edge on unbeaten Kettle Run before the Cougars found their footing and rattled off 36 unanswered points.
Culpeper took things a step further in Friday night's matchup with Handley, building a 10-7 halftime lead and playing the visiting Judges to a 17-all stalemate inside the final minute of the contest.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the result was still the same in the end.
The latter of Chaz Lattimore's two interceptions set up Aidan Haines' 34-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Vardaro with 34 seconds left, and Handley escaped Broman Field with a 24-17 Class 4 Northwestern District victory.
It was the second consecutive win for the Judges (2-1 overall, 2-0 district), while Culpeper (0-4, 0-3) is still searching for answers.
Lattimore's second pick firmly swung the pendulum in Handley's direction. He went airborne to snatch an offering from Blue Devils quarterback Bennett Sutherland at the Judges' 36-yard line with just over a minute remaining.
Following the turnover, it took Handley just four plays to score. Haines and Vardaro hooked up for a 24-yard gain to the Blue Devils' 40 with 59 seconds to go, then connected again three plays later for the game-winner.
Vardaro led all receivers with three catches for 67 yards, while Haines completed 4 of 9 passes for 101 yards with an interception.
The Judges also got plenty of help from tailback Dayvon Newman, who carried the ball 23 times for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The latter of his two scores covered 52 yards and gave Handley a 14-10 advantage midway through the third period.
A big reason Culpeper was able to hang tough was the running of sophomore tailback Malachi Terrell. Terrell ran for a career-high 125 yards on 14 attempts, and his 46-yard scamper tied the score at 17 apiece with 25 seconds left in the third stanza.
Terrell also had a 43-yard burst earlier in the quarter that set the Blue Devils up at the Judges' 33, but Lattimore intercepted Sutherland two plays later to halt the drive—his first pick of the night.
Sutherland finished 7-of-15 for 50 yards with two interceptions. Culpeper also lost three fumbles in the contest.
The Blue Devils took an early 7-0 lead on Austin Lentz's 2-yard dive midway through the opening period. Handley responded on Newman's 6-yard touchdown run, knotting the affair at 7-all with just 1:32 to go in the first half, and then Joe Holland booted a 43-yard field goal with 17 ticks left to provide Culpeper's 10-7 edge at intermission.
The Blue Devils will return to action when they welcome Fauquier to Broman Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.
Handley 0 7 10 7 — 24
Culpeper 7 3 7 0 — 17
First Quarter
Cul—Austin Lentz 6 run (Joseph Holland kick).
Second Quarter
Ha—Dayvon Newman 6 run (Bryce Pollak kick).
Cul—Holland 43 field goal.
Third Quarter
Ha—Newman 52 run (Pollak kick).
Ha—Pollak 21 field goal.
Cul—Malachi Terrell 46 run (Holland kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ha—Jayden Vardaro 34 pass from Aidan Haines (Pollak kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Handley—Dayvon Newman 23-171 2 TDs; Stephen Daley 5-53; Aidan Haines 8-50. Culpeper—Malachi Terrell 14-125, TD; Austin Lentz 9-34, TD.
PASSING: Handley—Aidan Haines 4-9-1, 101 yards, TD. Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 7-15-2, 50 yards.
RECEIVING: Handley—Jayden Vardaro 3-67, TD; Stephen Daley 1-34. Culpeper—Joseph Holland 3-21; Alex Lowe 1-18.
Scoring summary and statistics courtesy of The Winchester Star.
