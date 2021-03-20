High school football: Culpeper undone by late touchdown pass in loss to Handley

Following the turnover, it took Handley just four plays to score. Haines and Vardaro hooked up for a 24-yard gain to the Blue Devils' 40 with 59 seconds to go, then connected again three plays later for the game-winner.

Vardaro led all receivers with three catches for 67 yards, while Haines completed 4 of 9 passes for 101 yards with an interception.

The Judges also got plenty of help from tailback Dayvon Newman, who carried the ball 23 times for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The latter of his two scores covered 52 yards and gave Handley a 14-10 advantage midway through the third period.

A big reason Culpeper was able to hang tough was the running of sophomore tailback Malachi Terrell. Terrell ran for a career-high 125 yards on 14 attempts, and his 46-yard scamper tied the score at 17 apiece with 25 seconds left in the third stanza.

Terrell also had a 43-yard burst earlier in the quarter that set the Blue Devils up at the Judges' 33, but Lattimore intercepted Sutherland two plays later to halt the drive—his first pick of the night.

Sutherland finished 7-of-15 for 50 yards with two interceptions. Culpeper also lost three fumbles in the contest.