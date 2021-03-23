High school football: Culpeper's Riley Harrison picks The Apprentice School

Harrison amassed a team-high 111 tackles (10 for loss) in 2019, as well as two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception, which he returned for a score. Those numbers earned him first-team all-Class 4 Northwestern District and second-team all-Region 4C honors.

Harrison also led Culpeper with 752 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, churning up real estate at nearly six yards per attempt.

“He’s just a great football player,” Blue Devils head coach James Ford said. “He’s always around the ball, whether it’s on offense or defense. I can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.”

Former Culpeper assistant coach Brandon Utz pointed out Harrison’s ability to lead by example and inspire those around him as something that will serve him well in the future.

“Riley always did whatever we asked of him,” said Utz, now an assistant at Madison County. “And he did it well and with maximum effort at all times. He’s always the first guy to throw himself into the fire for the good of his team. Other guys see that and they feed off of it, and then you’ve got dozens of guys willing to run through a wall to help their team. You can’t measure how important that is, and he’s got it.”