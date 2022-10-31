High school football: Cyclones, Blue Devils both capture critical victories

It did its part. Now the Eastern View football team has to play the waiting game.

The Cyclones pulled away in the second half for a 34-19 win over Courtland Friday night, closing their regular season with an 8-2 record and assuring themselves of their first playoff berth since 2019.

Now, with a Week 11 bye, Eastern View will sit and watch as the rest of the teams in the Region 4B playoff picture complete their respective regular-season slates.

The host Cyclones found themselves trailing just seconds into Friday’s matchup, as the Cougars’ Kwame Whitaker returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. However, a 1-yard scoring plunge by Deuce Washington and D’Myo Hunter’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Williams gave them a 14-13 halftime lead.

Eastern View was able to create some distance between themselves and Courtland (4-5) in the second half thanks to Hunter’s versatility. He fired scoring strikes of 29 and 45 yards to Kevin Berg and Brett Clatterbaugh, respectively, and then scampered 48 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the game away.

Hunter completed 9 of 18 passes for 146 yards with an interception and rushed for 119 yards on 11 carries.

Clatterbaugh finished with three receptions for 93 yards and also collected 11 tackles from his linebacker spot.

Their victory, coupled with Matoaca’s 27-17 loss to Hopewell, moved the Cyclones up a spot to No. 5 in the region. They finished the season with a 25.70 power rating, and if the playoffs began right now, they would have a first-round road tilt at No. 4 Hanover (7-2).

While Eastern View still has an outside shot to jump Hanover for the fourth seed, the Hawks (27.78) have a two-point edge and what’s considered a favorable matchup against 2-7 Atlee on Friday.

The top three squads in the region are defending Class 4 state champion Varina (30.67), Dinwiddie (30.00) and King George (30.00). Varina and Dinwiddie are both 9-0, while King George is 8-0.

CULPEPER 40, CHANCELLOR 15 : Bennett Sutherland threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his return to the lineup, leading the homestanding Blue Devils in a rout of the Chargers.

Sutherland, who missed Culpeper’s past two games due to an injury, completed 4 of 11 passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard scoring connection with Cole Plaster that gave the Blue Devils a 14-0 second-quarter advantage. His 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter extended that edge to 34-0.

Tucker Deane got Culpeper (3-6) off on the right foot, returning a punt 71 yards for a score to give them a 6-0 first-quarter lead. Devon Polleri and Jakari Edwards added touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards in the second period to make it 28-0 at intermission.

Plaster finished with four catches for 101 yards, while Polleri led the Blue Devils with 43 yards on the ground.

Chancellor (0-9) mustered only 122 yards of total offense and committed three turnovers.

Culpeper has clinched a Region 3B playoff spot for the second year in a row. The Blue Devils currently own a 17.56 power rating, which is good for seventh in the region. Goochland (3-6) is eighth with a 17.00, while James Monroe (2-7) is No. 6 with a 17.89.

Culpeper closes its regular season with a home game against King George Tuesday night.