High school football: Cyclones, Blue Devils both earn Battlefield District road wins

D'Myo Hunter accounted for four touchdowns to pace the Eastern View football team to a 42-0 Battlefield District victory at Chancellor Friday night.

The Cyclones' junior quarterback scored on runs of 2 and 40 yards, respectively, and threw touchdown passes to Darius Stafford and Kevin Berg.

Eastern View (4-1 overall, 2-0 district) built a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter thanks to Jayden Williams' 4-yard scoring scamper and a 1-yard plunge by Brett Clatterbaugh. Hunter followed that up with his 2-yard score and then connected with Stafford for a 62-yard touchdown that put the Cyclones up 27-0 at halftime.

Hunter's 40-yard dash came less than three minutes into the second half, and Clatterbaugh's 2-point conversion run followed it, extending Eastern View's advantage to 35-0. Hunter hooked up with Berg for a 37-yard touchdown pass later in the period.

Hunter tallied a game-high 92 yards rushing on 15 carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 157 yards.

The homestanding Chargers (0-4, 0-1) struggled to muster any offense, finishing with just 43 total yards and turning the ball over twice.

The Cyclones will return to action Friday, when they host Caroline.

CULPEPER 14, CAROLINE 6

Bennett Sutherland threw two touchdown passes to help lead the Blue Devils to an eight-point victory over the host Cavaliers in a Battlefield District contest Friday night.

Sutherland connected with A.J. Marshall for a 4-yard first-quarter touchdown pass and found Charles Holland across the middle for a 17-yard score on fourth down with 2:52 to go in the third quarter to provide the final margin.

Caroline (1–3, 0–1) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Javoun Morris at the first-half buzzer.

Quarterback Myles Holmes amassed 147 total yards for the Cavaliers.

Culpeper (2–3, 1–1) hosts King George Friday night.