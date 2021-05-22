High school football: Cyclones, Blue Devils represented on All-Area team

A pair of Eastern View players and one from Culpeper were recognized on The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area football team, which was released Saturday night.
Eastern View offensive lineman Elijah Hoskin was a second-team pick, capping a career where he was a three-year starter in the trenches for the Cyclones. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior will continue his career at Old Dominion University as a preferred walk-on this fall.
Joining Hoskin on the second team for Eastern View was defensive tackle Brayden Walker. A 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore, Walker was a force in the middle of the Cyclones’ defensive line this season, tallying five sacks.
Culpeper’s Joseph Holland garnered second-team honors at punter after averaging 33 yards per attempt this year. His season-long traveled 49 yards, and he holds the Blue Devils’ school record with a 51-yarder in 2019.
Holland, who also started at tight end and safety for Culpeper, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound senior has said the Cavaliers plan to use him as an outside linebacker, a position he played in the past for the Blue Devils.
The entire All-Area team is listed below.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ELIJAH CHRISTOPHER
Massaponax
The high-impact senior was Commonwealth District defensive player of the year (68 tackles) and also ran for 11 touchdowns.
COACH OF THE YEAR
VERN LUNSFORD King George
He led the Foxes to their first outright Battlefield District title in 20 years and their first state semifinal berth since 1995.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
JORDAN BARNETT Colonial Forge RB
The senior ran for 789 yards (10.7 per carry), scored 10 touchdowns and made 58 tackles as a linebacker on defense.
JAVON CAMPBELL King George WR
The converted running back led the area in receiving TDs (13) and yardage (1,054) on 54 catches as a senior.
SKYLER GRANT Riverbend OL
The Old Dominion University-bound senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth District on both lines.
ROBERT GRIMES King George OL
The senior allowed only one sack all year while making 28 pancake blocks and also starred on defense.
TOMMY LAGANA Massaponax OL
A first-team all-Commowealth District pick, he was credited with 23 knockdown blocks on the season.
LUKE MORLEY Massaponax U
The Commonwealth offensive player of the year ran for nine TDs (13 yards per carry) and threw for seven scores.
CHARLES MUTTER King George QB
The senior passed for 2,219 yards and 23 TDs and ran for five scores for the Class 4B state semifinalists.
DOUG NEWSOME Orange WR
Bound for Charlotte, the senior caught seven touchdown passes and didn’t allow a TD pass as a cornerback.
ANDREW NICKENS Chancellor OL
The Norfolk State-bound senior was a driving force up front for the Chargers’ potent offensive attack.
E.J. ROGERS Courtland RB
The junior led the area with 888 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in an abbreviated season.
KYLE REVIELLO King George TE
Besides catching 25 passes, the junior also led the Foxes with 78 tackles from his linebacker spot.
DESHAUN SHARPE Massaponax OL
The first-team all-district selection graded out at 77 percent with 22 knockdown blocks in 2021.
DEFENSE
MAC BITTO King George DL
The powerful two-way senior made 47 tackles (nine for loss) and allowed only two sacks as an offensive lineman.
AIDEN FISHER Riverbend LB
The senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice and also ran the Bears’ offense at QB when healthy.
JAMAR FRAZIER North Stafford DL
The first-team all-Commonwealth District end made 29 tackles (10 for loss, including four sacks).
A.J. GORDON Mountain View DB
The junior intercepted four passes and broke up three others for the Region 5D finalists.
CHASE MILLER Louisa DB
Junior safety made four interceptions (three in one game) and broke up nine passes.
DeLYN PALMER Colonial Forge DB
The senior free safety made 25 tackles, including five for loss, for the Eagles.
PAYTON PARKER Mountain View DL
The Wildcats’ made 5 1/2 sacks and registered 24 quarterback pressures as a junior.
AIDAN RYAN James Monroe DB
Opponents rarely threw on the Virginia-bound senior, who also ran for 11 TDs as JM’s quarterback.
ELIJHEN WASHINGTON Massaponax DL
A first-team all-Commonwealth pick, he anchored a defense that posted four shutouts.
SHYMARR WRIGHT St. Michael LB
The Emory & Henry-bound senior made 58 tackles for the reigning state champs and ran for 11 TDs.
SPECIALISTS
A.J. DALE King George K
The VMI-bound senior converted five field goals (including a 42-yarder) and 37 extra points.
A.J. MILLER Massaponax KR
In addition to his return skills, he averaged 30 yards per reception, with six touchdowns.
ALEX SOLORZANO Mountain View P
The senior averaged 39.6 yards per punt and pinned 10 kicks inside the opponents’ 10-yard line.
SECOND TEAM Offense
QB-Trevin Edwards, Chancellor: The senior passed for 1,202 yards, 11 TDs, ran for 677 yards, eight TDs.
RB-Ike Daniels, Mountain View: Despite injuries, sophomore ran for 761 yards and six touchdowns.
RB-Kalup Shelton, Louisa: One of the Lions’ few seniors ran for 730 yards and nine touchdowns.
WR-Chris Cox, King George: Senior made 30 receptions and caught three TD passes in a playoff win.
WR-Amari Walker, Mountain View: Senior caught 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.
TE-Mathias Barnwell, Riverbend: The sophomore transfer made a big impact at tight end and defensive end.
OL-Vincent Byrd, Colonial Forge: The junior was a consistent blocker for the Eagles’ offense.
OL-Elijah Hoskin, Eastern View: The future ODU walk-on was a three-year starter for the Cyclones.
OL-Kaiden Schickel, Massaponax: First-team all-district pick led the Panthers with 33 knockdown blocks.
OL-Michael Perry, St. Michael: The 295-pound junior led the way on most of the Warriors’ offensive plays.
U-DeAnthony Pendleton, Spotsylvania: Senior ran for 591 yards, nine TDs; added passing, reception, return TDs.
Defense
DL-Nathaniel Quance, Massaponax: A first-team all-Commonwealth District selection for the Panthers.
DL-Brayden Walker, Eastern View—The sophomore was a disruptive force on the Cyclones’ defensive line.
DL-Qwenton Spellman, Louisa: Sophomore made five sacks among his 36 tackles.
LB-Mike Swain, Massaponax: A steady tackling force for the Commonwealth champions.
LB-Braeden Drugatz, Chancellor: Led the Chargers with 73 tackles and called defensive signals.
LB-Stephen Dean, Louisa: The junior led the Jefferson District champion Lions with 68 tackles.
LB-Mauricio Blanco, King George: Sophomore made 54 tackles, two interceptions and also helped as RB.
DB-Izaiah Dowell, Massaponax: The corner broke up 10 passes and didn’t allow a TD pass.
DB-Jacob Romero, Massaponax: Broke up four passes and was a first-team all-district RB.
DB-Kodi Mohr, Chancellor: Made 32 tackles and two interceptions and recovered three fumbles.
DB-Jordan Smith, Louisa: Brandon’s kid brother allowed just three receptions all season.
Specialists
K-Baylor Gallagher, Chancellor: Made 28 of 30 PATs, a 37-yard FG and averaged 33 yards a punt.
P-Joseph Holland, Culpeper: Averaged 33 yards per punt and will on as a linebacker at Virginia.
KR-Sean Wray, Courtland: Returned two kicks for TDs and was the Cougars’ leading receiver.J
HONORABLE MENTION
Gianni Allen, James Monroe
Cade Bills, Colonial Forge
Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge
Sean Brannigan, Caroline
Elijah Brooks, Louisa
Bryan Brown, Stafford
Matthew Brown, St. Michael
Austin Brown, Stafford
Javaney Bruno, Massaponax
Patrick Carroll, Mountain View
Ayden Cox, Mountain View
Dashawn Clark, King George
Stephen Dean, Louisa
Thomas Donaldson, Stafford
Xavier Edelin, Riverbend
Kiori Edwards, Stafford
Grant Egan, North Stafford
Marquees Foster, Riverbend
Kamron Frye, James Monroe
A.J. Gordon, Mountain View
Christian Hamm, James Monroe
Xavier Harrison, King George
Jack Hudson, Massaponax
Noel Innocent, Colonial Forge
Kendall Jackson, Caroline
Hunter Johnson, King George
Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax
Matt Kindel, Colonial Forge
Andrew Koettler, Stafford
Gary Lane, King George
Tyrese Lucas, Mountain View
Kent Lundquist, Stafford
A.J. Maxwell, Brooke Point
Nolan McConnell, Colonial Forge
Logan McGhee, Louisa
Eric Mensah, Mountain View
Austin Monroe, Courtland
Andre Nesbit, Brooke Point
Nate Niewoehner, Colonial Forge
Gavin Norment, Caroline
Farrell Opuku, North Stafford
Kyle Orris, Spotsylvania
Marcanthony Parker, Riverbend
Michael Perry, St. Michael
Austin Riddle, St. Michael
Yoskar Rosales, Stafford
Albert Scott, Courtland
Hunter Showers, St. Michael
Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael
Isaiah Stevens, North Stafford
Kade Sullivan, St. Michael
Patrick Sullivan, Brooke Point
Christian Taylor, Brooke Point
Dante Terrell, Brooke Point
Jamarius Thomas, Riverbend
Cordell Washington, James Monroe
The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s Devin Payne contributed to this report.