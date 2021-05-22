High school football: Cyclones, Blue Devils represented on All-Area team

A pair of Eastern View players and one from Culpeper were recognized on The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area football team, which was released Saturday night.

Eastern View offensive lineman Elijah Hoskin was a second-team pick, capping a career where he was a three-year starter in the trenches for the Cyclones. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior will continue his career at Old Dominion University as a preferred walk-on this fall.

Joining Hoskin on the second team for Eastern View was defensive tackle Brayden Walker. A 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore, Walker was a force in the middle of the Cyclones’ defensive line this season, tallying five sacks.

Culpeper’s Joseph Holland garnered second-team honors at punter after averaging 33 yards per attempt this year. His season-long traveled 49 yards, and he holds the Blue Devils’ school record with a 51-yarder in 2019.

Holland, who also started at tight end and safety for Culpeper, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound senior has said the Cavaliers plan to use him as an outside linebacker, a position he played in the past for the Blue Devils.

The entire All-Area team is listed below.

