High school football: Cyclones fourth, Blue Devils 11th in latest VHSL power rankings

The Eastern View football team is tied for fourth place in Region 4B in the latest power-point rankings released by the Virginia High School League on Monday afternoon.
The Cyclones (3-0) boast a 23.3 power rating—the same mark that Louisa (3-0) currently has.
Defending region champion Patrick Henry-Ashland (2-0) is deadlocked with Monacan (2-0) for the top spot, as each squad currently has a 25.00. King George (2-0) is No. 3 with a 24.00.
The top four teams at the conclusion of the regular season will advance to the regional playoffs, which are tentatively set to kick off on April 9.
Eastern View defeated previously unbeaten Courtland 21-14 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to 105 yards rushing and a touchdown from junior tailback Raq Lawson and a stout defense that held the host Cougars to just three first downs after halftime—two of which came courtesy of penalties.
Lawson, who has 374 yards on the ground so far this year, has eclipsed the 100-yard barrier in all three of the Cyclones’ contests. Those efforts, combined with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery he’s recorded from his safety slot on defense, have enabled Eastern View to turn back stiff challenges from Caroline (20-12), James Monroe (14-13) and Courtland.
Lawson has also gotten plenty of help from senior Daniel Taylor over the past two weeks.
Against JM, Taylor hauled in scoring receptions of 11 and 39 yards, collected a pick and forced a fumble—all in the fourth quarter—to fuel the Cyclones’ rally from a 13-0 deficit. In the win over the Cougars, he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass that tied the score at 14-all late in the first half.
Eastern View hosts King George in a battle for first place in the Battlefield District this Friday night at 7 p.m. That game also figures to go a long way toward shaping the Cyclones’ postseason hopes.
Like the Cyclones, the Foxes are no stranger to nail-biters. They held off Chancellor 19-14 in their season opener on Feb. 23, then survived a late James Monroe rally for a thrilling 24-21 overtime victory at Fredericksburg’s Maury Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
King George quarterback Charles Mutter, who threw for 258 yards and two scores against JM, is the district’s premier signal-caller. The Emory & Henry College commit has completed 42 of 74 passes for 489 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions so far this year.
Mutter has several talented targets to throw to, led by senior wide receiver Javon Campbell. Campbell racked up 155 yards and a score on seven receptions Saturday afternoon, and he has team-highs of 25 catches and 209 yards thus far.
“In this shortened season, every week is like a playoff game,” Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield said. “You’re literally fighting for a playoff berth every week. Hopefully we can continue to get better and parlay that into a trip to the postseason.”
Culpeper Blue Devils 11th after loss
Over in Region 4C, Culpeper is ranked 11th out of 13 squads with an 11.50 rating.
The Blue Devils (0-2) fell behind host Liberty-Bealeton 19-0 by the conclusion of the opening period on Saturday and never could climb back into the contest, falling 38-21.
Freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland provided a bright spot for Culpeper, connecting on 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and his first career touchdown pass—a strike to senior Joseph Holland. He also ran for a 5-yard score.
Holland finished the day with five catches for 59 yards, while A.J. Marshall added three receptions for a a team-high 61 yards.
“We settled down and played better as the game went on,” Blue Devils head coach James Ford said. “But we dug a hole and could not get out of it because Liberty did a good job capitalizing on our mistakes early.”
Culpeper visits Kettle Run Friday at 7 p.m. The Cougars (2-0) are No. 2 in the rankings with a 24.00, trailing only Broad Run (2-0), which currently sits at a 25.00.
Kettle Run has outscored Handley and Fauquier by a combined 92-14 in the two games it has played so far.
REGION 4B POWER RANKINGS
1. (tie) Monacan (2-0) 25.00
1. (tie) Patrick Henry-Ashland (2-0) 25.00
3. King George (2-0) 24.00
4. (tie) Eastern View (3-0) 23.33
4. (tie) Louisa (3-0) 23.33
6. Courtland (2-1) 19.00
7. Chancellor (2-1) 18.67
8. Powhatan (1-1) 18.50
9. Dinwiddie (1-1) 18.00
10. Orange (1-1) 17.50
11. Hanover (1-1) 17.00
12. Caroline (0-3) 12.33
13. (tie) Mechanicsville (0-2) 12.00
13. (tie) Spotsylvania (0-2) 12.00
REGION 4C POWER RANKINGS
1. Broad Run (2-0) 25.00
2. Kettle Run (2-0) 24.00
3. Tuscarora (2-0) 23.00
4. (tie) Fauquier (2-1) 19.33
4. (tie) Loudoun County (2-1) 19.33
6. Liberty-Bealeton (1-1) 17.00
7. Heritage-Leesburg (1-2) 15.33
8. Park View-Sterling (0-2) 13.00
9. Handley (0-1) 12.00
10. Loudoun Valley (0-3) 11.67
11. Culpeper (0-2) 11.50
12. Dominion (0-1) 11.00
13. James Wood (0-0) 0.00
