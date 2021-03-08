High school football: Cyclones fourth, Blue Devils 11th in latest VHSL power rankings

Against JM, Taylor hauled in scoring receptions of 11 and 39 yards, collected a pick and forced a fumble—all in the fourth quarter—to fuel the Cyclones’ rally from a 13-0 deficit. In the win over the Cougars, he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass that tied the score at 14-all late in the first half.

Eastern View hosts King George in a battle for first place in the Battlefield District this Friday night at 7 p.m. That game also figures to go a long way toward shaping the Cyclones’ postseason hopes.

Like the Cyclones, the Foxes are no stranger to nail-biters. They held off Chancellor 19-14 in their season opener on Feb. 23, then survived a late James Monroe rally for a thrilling 24-21 overtime victory at Fredericksburg’s Maury Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

King George quarterback Charles Mutter, who threw for 258 yards and two scores against JM, is the district’s premier signal-caller. The Emory & Henry College commit has completed 42 of 74 passes for 489 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions so far this year.

Mutter has several talented targets to throw to, led by senior wide receiver Javon Campbell. Campbell racked up 155 yards and a score on seven receptions Saturday afternoon, and he has team-highs of 25 catches and 209 yards thus far.