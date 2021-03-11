High school football: Cyclones, Foxes square off for first place in Battlefield

The Foxes’ defense forced three turnovers in their matchup with James Monroe, including Campbell’s game-clinching pick in the end zone in overtime.

“They aren’t just a one-trick pony,” Hatfield said. “They can beat you in multiple ways, whether it’s by lighting up the scoreboard or taking the ball away.”

Hatfield’s defense hasn’t been too shabby either.

Eastern View recovered three fumbles against Courtland after forcing a total of nine turnovers by Caroline and JM. Combine that with just four miscues by their offense so far, and the Cyclones are boasting a district-best plus-eight turnover margin.

Eastern View was also able to rally from a 14-7 deficit against Courtland due, in large part, to the fact that the Cyclones clamped down on the Cougars’ vaunted wing-T rushing attack. Just one week after putting up 317 yards on the ground against Caroline, Courtland managed just 169 against Eastern View.

Additionally, the Cougars registered just three first downs in the second half—two of which came as a result of penalties.