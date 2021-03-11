High school football: Cyclones, Foxes square off for first place in Battlefield

In each of its three contests so far this season, the Eastern View football team has been tested.
In their opener on Feb. 23, the Cyclones broke a tie on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter—the last coming on a 55-yard interception return by Josh Logan with 2:23 left to play—to turn back Caroline’s upset bid 20-12.
On Feb. 27, Eastern View rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter thanks to a pair of Daniel Taylor touchdown catches, stunning visiting James Monroe 14-13.
The Cyclones got another scoring reception from Taylor to go along with 105 yards and a touchdown rushing by Raq Lawson in a 21-14 victory at previously unbeaten Courtland last Saturday, improving their record to 3-0 in 2021.
From its familiar perch atop the standings midway through this COVID-shortened campaign, Eastern View once again has its sights set on the Battlefield District title. But to take one step closer to clinching the crown, as well as a berth in the four-team Region 4B playoffs, the host Cyclones will have to subdue a potent King George squad at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Like Eastern View, the Foxes (2-0) are no stranger to nail-biters. They held off Chancellor 19-14 in their season opener on Feb. 23, then survived a late James Monroe rally for a thrilling 24-21 overtime victory at Fredericksburg’s Maury Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
King George quarterback Charles Mutter, who threw for 258 yards and two scores against JM, is the district’s premier signal-caller. The Emory & Henry College commit has completed 42 of 74 passes for 489 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions so far this year.
“He’s a heck of a quarterback,” Cyclones head coach Greg Hatfield said of Mutter. “Probably the best one in the area, and there are some good ones this year.”
Mutter has several talented targets to throw to, led by wide receiver Javon Campbell. The 6-foot-2 senior racked up 155 yards and a score on seven receptions Saturday afternoon, and he has team-highs of 15 catches and 209 yards thus far.
Tight end Kyle Reviello is also a favorite of Mutter’s. The 6-foot-3 junior hauled in seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown against Chancellor.
Other threats at the skill positions for the Foxes are seniors Von Whiting and Chris Cox, as well as freshman Chanz Wiggins.
A 6-foot-4 receiver, Wiggins already has scholarship offers from Division I schools Maryland, Pittsburgh, Penn State and Virginia.
Mutter was quick to respond when asked about the main reason for King George’s success.
“I have great skill players around me and a great offensive line blocking for me,” he said. “And it helps that our defense has been outstanding as well.”
The Foxes’ defense forced three turnovers in their matchup with James Monroe, including Campbell’s game-clinching pick in the end zone in overtime.
“They aren’t just a one-trick pony,” Hatfield said. “They can beat you in multiple ways, whether it’s by lighting up the scoreboard or taking the ball away.”
Hatfield’s defense hasn’t been too shabby either.
Eastern View recovered three fumbles against Courtland after forcing a total of nine turnovers by Caroline and JM. Combine that with just four miscues by their offense so far, and the Cyclones are boasting a district-best plus-eight turnover margin.
Eastern View was also able to rally from a 14-7 deficit against Courtland due, in large part, to the fact that the Cyclones clamped down on the Cougars’ vaunted wing-T rushing attack. Just one week after putting up 317 yards on the ground against Caroline, Courtland managed just 169 against Eastern View.
Additionally, the Cougars registered just three first downs in the second half—two of which came as a result of penalties.
“We’ve really leaned on our defense early in the season,” Hatfield remarked. “They’ve been able to create some big turnovers, and they really took it to a different level against Courtland, especially in the second half.”
Offensively, Lawson has continued to be the No. 1 option for Eastern View. The bruising junior tailback has amassed 374 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in all three of the Cyclones’ games.
Eastern View’s passing attack, which produced just 70 total yards in its first two contests, showed signs of life against the Cougars. Junior quarterback Caden Huseby was efficient, connecting on 9 of 14 attempts for 76 yards and an 11-yard scoring strike to Taylor that tied the score at 14 apiece late in the second quarter.
Taylor has eight catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns—all coming in the past two weeks.
GAME INFO
KING GEORGE (2-0, 2-0) at EASTERN VIEW (3-0, 3-0)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastern View won 41-14 last season. The Cyclones lead the all-time series 6-2, having won the past four meetings between the two teams.
Last week: King George defeated James Monroe 24-21 in overtime; Eastern View beat Courtland 21-14.
Rushing leaders: King George—Von Whiting 23-166, 2 TDs; Charles Mutter 30-93, TD. Eastern View—Raq Lawson 84-374, TD; Mikey Keen 10-107, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: King George—Charles Mutter 42-74-2, 489 yards, 3 TDs. Eastern View—Caden Huseby 16-31-0, 135 yards, 2 TDs; Raq Lawson 2-3-0, 11 yards, TD.
Receiving leaders: King George—Javon Campbell 15-209, TD; Kyle Reviello 10-156, TD; Chris Cox 6-57, TD; Chanz Wiggins 5-55. Eastern View—Daniel Taylor 8-101, 3 TDs.
