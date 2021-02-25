High school football: Cyclones hope to avoid being stung by the unknown

There are many aspects of playing high school football during a pandemic that are markedly different from what they were before COVID-19. Players wearing face coverings while on the sidelines, balls being swapped in and out of games and sanitized regularly, and the jarring vision of mostly empty stadiums amid a 250-spectator limit for outdoor sporting events across the commonwealth are all changes that are easily perceptible to the naked eye.
One would also be remiss not to observe that the season just kicked off in the dead of winter and teams are playing a condensed regular-season schedule that features just six contests instead of the normal 10.
An overlooked side effect of the shortened campaign that isn’t at the forefront for fans, however, is a lack of available film for coaches to study in preparation for upcoming opponents. Because most squads across Virginia didn’t follow the typical preseason slate of two scrimmages due to coronavirus mitigation measures, there was very little for anyone to go on heading into the first week of games.
The absence of content for the Eastern View football team to mine in preparation for its season opener against Caroline was glaring at times during Tuesday’s matchup. The Cyclones never trailed, but it took a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by Josh Logan late in the fourth quarter to capture an unexpectedly hard-fought 20-12 victory over a Cavaliers squad they’d obliterated by a combined tally of 199-20 over their past three meetings.
Eastern View finds itself in the dark once again entering Saturday’s Battlefield District clash with James Monroe. As with Caroline, there was no scrimmage footage for head coach Greg Hatfield and his staff to get their hands on. The Yellow Jackets also started things off on a bye week, making this their opener.
That adds up to a laundry list of variables for a pivotal showdown between the two teams that finished tied atop the district standings in 2019.
“I said it before, but this is Phil Niekro season,” Hatfield said with a chuckle. “Between the pandemic, the weather this time of year and not having scrimmages or nondistrict games, there’s a number of unknowns at play. It’s like trying to hit a knuckleball.”
While there is no blueprint available for how to attack this JM squad, there are a few things the Cyclones can count on when they take the field for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff.
The Jackets were bitten hard by the transfer bug last summer, with quarterback Tahj Smith leaving for Episcopal High School in Alexandria and linebacker Jordan Hall opting to transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
A strong-armed 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect, Smith was expected to lead JM’s offense this season after splitting time with Aidan Ryan last season.
Hall, a second-team all-Battlefield pick who racked up 93 tackles (19 for loss) and forced three fumbles in 2019, had already garnered scholarship offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Maryland, Penn State and Mississippi State prior to his departure.
Despite those losses, the Jackets should still have plenty of talent in the cupboard.
Ryan, who will play defensive back at UVA next season, took home first-team all-district honors on both offense and defense last year. Despite sharing signal-calling duties with Smith, he still passed for 1,056 yards and 10 scores.
Ryan was also the team’s leading rusher, racking up 683 yards and four touchdowns.
“[Ryan] is an exceptional football player,” Hatfield said. “He can beat you with his arm or his legs.”
In addition to Ryan, JM returns another UVA commit, senior Andrew Williams (6-4, 235), on both the offensive and defensive fronts. As a junior, he was first-team all-Battlefield as a defensive end and made the second team on the offensive line.
Junior Christian Hamm (TE/DE) and sophomore Kamron Frye (OL/DL) are also back.
Senior Greg Williams (WR/DB) and sophomores Tyson Taylor (WR) and Jamier Scott (OL/DL) lead a group of newcomers that should provide the Jackets with plenty of depth.
“We’re expecting the usual from them,” Hatfield said. “They’ll be quick and athletic, and their line always has size and moves very well.”
George Coghill, a JM alum who won Super Bowl XXXIII as a member of the NFL’s Denver Broncos, is the Jackets’ new head coach. He takes over for Rich Serbay, who won four state championships in 35 years at the helm before the school opted not to retain him following the 2019 campaign.
Coghill, who played under Serbay for three seasons and coached under him for 10 years in three separate stints, should bring familiarity to JM’s program.
“They’re always well-coached,” Hatfield remarked. “That won’t change with George running things.”
Eastern View got 138 yards rushing from Raq Lawson against Caroline, and its defense forced four turnovers, three of which were interceptions. The Cyclones will likely need more of the same if they are to beat the Jackets, though Hatfield is looking for improvement from his offense.
“We’ve got to be sharper if we’re going to compete with James Monroe,” he said, referencing three possessions that ended in Caroline territory without points. “They are too talented of a football team for us to beat if we don’t play well.”
Game infoJAMES MONROE (0-0, 0-0) at EASTERN VIEW (1-0, 1-0)
Game time: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastern View won 35-7 last season. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 4-3, but the Cyclones have won the last three meetings by a combined score of 142-14.
Last week: Eastern View defeated Caroline 20-12; James Monroe was on a bye.
Rushing leaders: James Monroe—Aidan Ryan 110-683, 4 TDs (2019). Eastern View—Raq Lawson 25-138; Chaz Keen 2-54, TD.
Passing leaders: James Monroe—Aidan Ryan 58-89-7, 1,056 yards, 10 TDs (2019). Eastern View—Caden Huseby 3-10-0, 11 yards.
Receiving leaders: James Monroe—N/A. Eastern View—Raq Lawson 1-11.
