High school football: Cyclones hope to avoid being stung by the unknown

There are many aspects of playing high school football during a pandemic that are markedly different from what they were before COVID-19. Players wearing face coverings while on the sidelines, balls being swapped in and out of games and sanitized regularly, and the jarring vision of mostly empty stadiums amid a 250-spectator limit for outdoor sporting events across the commonwealth are all changes that are easily perceptible to the naked eye.

One would also be remiss not to observe that the season just kicked off in the dead of winter and teams are playing a condensed regular-season schedule that features just six contests instead of the normal 10.

An overlooked side effect of the shortened campaign that isn’t at the forefront for fans, however, is a lack of available film for coaches to study in preparation for upcoming opponents. Because most squads across Virginia didn’t follow the typical preseason slate of two scrimmages due to coronavirus mitigation measures, there was very little for anyone to go on heading into the first week of games.