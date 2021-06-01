High school football: Cyclones hope to pick up speed in search for new football coach

The school board is also looking for Settle’s replacement, as his retirement will be effective on Aug. 31. Despite that, Settle said he expects to be fully involved in finding Hatfield’s successor.

“I’m expecting [CCPS officials] will want me to lead the process, as I normally would,” he said. “I’m awaiting confirmation on my involvement from the office, and then it will be full-speed ahead.”

It’s expected that the success Eastern View experienced under Hatfield, which included a 109-36 record, five district or conference championships and one regional title, will make the vacant position an attractive one.

“I can’t imagine they’ll have a very hard time finding a new [coach],” said Courtland’s J.C. Hall, who is the Battlefield District’s longest-tenured head coach with 18 seasons under his belt. “The program Greg built there makes it a very attractive job.”

While he couldn’t provide names of potential candidates, Settle all but confirmed Hall’s take.

“We’ve already had some good interest in the position,” he said. “I believe there are some candidates who are fully capable of upholding the tradition we’ve built here and keeping the program moving in the right direction.”