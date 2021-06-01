High school football: Cyclones hope to pick up speed in search for new football coach

While many in the Culpeper community are still digesting the news that Greg Hatfield is leaving Eastern View High School to become the new head football coach at Battlefield High in Haymarket, the Cyclones’ administration and Culpeper County Public Schools officials are looking to find his replacement in a hurry.
Battlefield’s athletic department announced via its Twitter account on May 25 that Hatfield had agreed to become the Bobcats’ new coach. Hatfield confirmed the news the same day, officially ending his tenure as the only head football coach Eastern View has ever had.
Because Hatfield’s decision to leave Eastern View came so late in the school year—the Cyclones just finished their 2020-21 season in early April due to the Virginia High School League’s decision to postpone fall sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic—it leaves decision-makers in a situation where they must act fast to find the Cyclones’ next head coach. With things returning to normal as more and more people get vaccinated, the 2021-22 VHSL athletic calendar will revert back to what everyone had grown accustomed to prior to the pandemic. That means that Eastern View, along with most Virginia public schools, will start football practice in late July, with the 2021 season kicking off on or before Aug. 27 for the majority of them.
“We’re on a very tight timeframe,” said Cyclones athletic director Mark Settle, who hired Hatfield 13 years ago. “We’ve got 7-on-7 leagues and weightlifting going on, then practice will begin on that last Thursday in July [July 29].”
The school board is also looking for Settle’s replacement, as his retirement will be effective on Aug. 31. Despite that, Settle said he expects to be fully involved in finding Hatfield’s successor.
“I’m expecting [CCPS officials] will want me to lead the process, as I normally would,” he said. “I’m awaiting confirmation on my involvement from the office, and then it will be full-speed ahead.”
It’s expected that the success Eastern View experienced under Hatfield, which included a 109-36 record, five district or conference championships and one regional title, will make the vacant position an attractive one.
“I can’t imagine they’ll have a very hard time finding a new [coach],” said Courtland’s J.C. Hall, who is the Battlefield District’s longest-tenured head coach with 18 seasons under his belt. “The program Greg built there makes it a very attractive job.”
While he couldn’t provide names of potential candidates, Settle all but confirmed Hall’s take.
“We’ve already had some good interest in the position,” he said. “I believe there are some candidates who are fully capable of upholding the tradition we’ve built here and keeping the program moving in the right direction.”
Should Settle receive the green light to begin interviewing candidates, he said his goal is to have the entire process wrapped up in two or three weeks. That includes making his final recommendation for the new coach to the Culpeper County School Board, which it would have to approve.
At least one current Cyclone is firm in his belief that Hatfield’s departure doesn’t mean the program will regress.
“Coach Hatfield is a {span}good coach and a good guy, and his time here was well appreciated,” said rising senior Raq Lawson. “But [him leaving] doesn’t mean we’ll take a step back. It’s up to us as players to put the work in, regardless of who the coach is.”
