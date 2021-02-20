HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cyclones looking to run their way back to the playoffs

On defense, second-team all-region selection Hoskin will return to the tackle spot he’s occupied for the past two seasons. Walker will line up next to him to round out the interior defensive line, while Long, junior Caleb Quinn and freshman Keegan Brown will all see snaps at the end slots.

Keene, an honorable mention all-district performer, is back to lead the linebacking unit. Bradley, senior Logan Ashwell and freshman Jayden Williams will also be in the mix there.

The losses of Spangler, Leake and Graves didn’t just hit the receiving room hard, as all three started in Eastern View’s secondary as well. Spangler led the team with five interceptions and was a first-team all-region honoree, while Leake (3) and Graves (1) made second team and honorable mention, respectively.

Logan, who was second on the squad with four interceptions, is the only returning starter. He’ll once again play cornerback, while fellow senior Daniel Taylor, Hunter, Robinson and sophomore Jasian Spencer are vying for time at the other corner spot.

Lawson, who started at linebacker a year ago, has moved to safety in an effort to fortify the back end of the Cyclones’ defense.