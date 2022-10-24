High school football: Cyclones pick up steam late, but fall short against Foxes

Darius Stafford ran for one touchdown and caught another, both in the second half, but the Eastern View football team’s rally came up short in a 23-13 loss to King George Friday night.

Stafford’s 1-yard plunge with 3:23 left in the third quarter cut the Foxes’ lead to 23-6. He then hauled in a 45-yard scoring pass from D’Myo Hunter with 6:54 remaining in the game to pull the Cyclones within 10.

Hunter completed 8 of 12 passes for 131 yards and also led Eastern View (7-2 overall, 5-1 Battlefield District) on the ground with 61 yards rushing.

King George (7-0, 4-0) built a 23-0 first-half advantage thanks to a balanced offensive attack, with quarterback Zach Ferguson accounting for all three of the Foxes’ touchdowns.

Ferguson threw scoring passes of 42 and 58 yards to Mekhai White in the first period to give the hosts a quick 14-0 edge, then scampered 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 with 5:53 to go in the second quarter.

King George tacked on a safety on the ensuing Cyclones’ possession to run its lead to 23-0.

Ferguson completed 5 of 10 passes for 162 yards, White recorded three receptions for 107 yards, and Aydin Woolfolk carried the ball 20 times for a game-high 118 yards for the Foxes.

“A loss is a loss and I don’t believe in moral victories, but I’m extremely proud of our guys and the growth they showed at halftime,” Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery said. “They could have packed it in after falling behind by 23 points, but they stayed in there, showed some fight and made things competitive. That’s something to build on as the postseason approaches.”

The Cyclones, who entered the contest fourth in the Region 4B power rankings, fell to No. 6 after the loss. Defending Class 4 state champion Varina is tied with Dinwiddie for the top seed, as both squads currently boast a 29.50 rating. King George (29.14), Hanover (27.00), Matoaca (25.25), Eastern View (24.67), Powhatan (24.38) and Patrick Henry-Ashland (24.00) round out the top eight.

The top eight teams in the 17-team region will qualify for the playoffs, which begin Friday, Nov. 11.

The Cyclones will close out the regular season by hosting Courtland Friday night.

OTHER SCORES

COURTLAND 26, CULPEPER 8

A.J. Marshall hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Green, but that was all the points the Blue Devils could muster in a loss to the host Cougars.

Green was efficient while playing in place of the injured Bennett Sutherland, completing 4 of 7 passes for 65 yards and not turning the ball over.

Devon Polleri added 43 yards rushing for Culpeper (2-6, 1-4), which is currently tied with Goochland for the No. 7 seed in Region 3B.

The Blue Devils host Chancellor on Friday.

ORANGE 34, MONTICELLO 7

Bryant Chiles ran for three touchdowns and Christian Simpson finished with 129 yards rushing and a score to help the homestanding Hornets get a Jefferson District win.

Orange quarterback Jeremiah Wharton completed 10 of 15 passes for 112 yards and also ran for a touchdown

Chiles added 10 solo tackles on defense, while Brody Foran and Naziere Mcintosh grabbed interceptions for the Hornets (6-2, 3-2), who visit Goochland on Friday.

-Orange-Monticello information contributed by Free Lance-Star staff.