High school football: Cyclones rally twice to earn road win at Liberty

The Eastern View football team overcame deficits in both halves to pick up a 30-20 nondistrict road victory at Liberty (Bealeton) Friday night.

The Cyclones took their first lead of the game on a 12-yard touchdown pass from D'Myo Hunter to Xavier Carr with two seconds to play in the first half, giving them a 16-14 halftime edge.

The Eagles answered back on Austin Mawyer's 23-yard scoring strike to Joey Triplett with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter, taking a 20-16 advantage.

Eastern View (2-0) retook the lead for the final time, 23-20, on Jayden Williams' 3-yard touchdown run with 7:02 left in the contest.

Hunter added a 15-yard scamper with 3:27 to go that provided the final margin. He finished with a team-high 86 yards rushing and completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 133 yards.

Liberty (0-2) had its last gasp snuffed out when Mawyer was intercepted by Darius Stafford with 2:22 left to play.

Stafford was also instrumental in getting Eastern View back into the game after it fell behind 14-3 late in the first half, returning a kickoff 73 yards for a score.

"He's a guy we're expecting big things from," Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery said of Stafford, a junior who transferred from Riverbend during the offseason. "Just a really talented athlete that we're happy to have on our football team."

The Eagles built their early advantage on the arm of Mawyer, who completed 21 of 34 passes for 285 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He connected with Tyler Caporaletti for a 40-yard score midway through the first period, then fired another touchdown pass to Jonny Storey that covered 30 yards with 3:41 to go in the second.

Still, Eastern View persevered.

"It wasn't perfect by any means, but it's a win," Lowery said. "We have plenty to clean up, but I'm proud of the fight our guys showed tonight. They stuck together and didn't quit, even when we fell behind by two scores early in our first road game."

The Cyclones are back on the road Friday when they visit Stafford.

ORANGE COUNTY 53, CULPEPER COUNTY 27

Dwayne Wells scored three first-half touchdowns--two rushing and one on an interception return--as the Hornets pulled away for a nondistrict win over the visiting Blue Devils.

Wells would add another rushing score in the third quarter, going on to finish with 166 yards on the ground for Orange (2-0).

Christian Simpson added 174 total yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Jeremiah Wharton completed 9 of 18 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Hornets churned out 494 yards of total offense.

Bennett Sutherland completed 17 of 30 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and also ran for a touchdown for Culpeper (0-2). Cole Plaster was on the receiving end of one of Sutherland's scoring strikes, which covered 67 yards.

Orange begins Jefferson District play Friday when Charlottesville pays a visit to Porterfield Park. Culpeper will travel to Fauquier the same night.