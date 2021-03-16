High school football: Cyclones sink in VHSL power rankings after loss

Following an unfamiliar result in Week 4, the Eastern View football team now finds itself in an unfamiliar position in the Virginia High School League’s latest power-point rankings, which were released Tuesday morning.
The Cyclones, whose 35-6 defeat at the hands of King George last Friday night marked their first regular-season home loss since Sept. 18, 2015, have fallen from fourth to seventh place in Region 4B with a 20.75 power rating.
Eastern View (3-1), which is on a bye this week, will need to defeat Spotsylvania (1-2) and Chancellor (3-1) in its two remaining games and hope for the best if it’s to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Only the top four squads in the region will qualify for the postseason this year—down from the usual field of eight during a typical campaign prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The big victory over the Cyclones helped the Foxes (3-0) vault from third a week ago to a first-place tie with Monacan (3-0), as both teams boast a 26.00.
Defending regional champion Patrick Henry-Ashland (3-0) dropped from a first-place stalemate with Monacan last week to No. 3 this time around. The Patriots are sitting at a 24.67.
Rounding out the top four is Louisa (3-0), whose 24.00 kept it fourth after sharing that spot with Eastern View a week ago.
Powhatan (2-1) moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 with a 21.33, and Chancellor went from seventh to sixth with a 21.25.
The Cyclones never could find their footing in Friday’s setback. King George went 87 yards in just five plays on the opening possession, taking a 6-0 lead on Von Whiting’s 20-yard touchdown run just 2:24 into the contest. Quarterback Charles Mutter’s 56-yard completion to Javon Campbell set up Whiting’s score.
The Mutter-to-Campbell connection proved to be a major thorn in Eastern View’s side, particularly in the first half. Campbell added a 75-yard reception in the second quarter that set up Mutter’s 7-yard touchdown scamper, and a leaping 27-yard catch along the left sideline that led to a 20-yard field goal by A.J. Dale and a 15-0 Foxes advantage at halftime.
Campbell racked up seven receptions for 228 yards by intermission, and finished with eight for 231.
Mutter, meanwhile, completed 16 of 22 passes for 305 yards and a score.
King George outgained Eastern View 437-251 on the night.
Raq Lawson rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries, marking the first time in the Cyclones’ four games that he didn’t eclipse the 100-yard mark. Quarterback Caden Huseby went 15-of-27 passing for 80 yards with an interception, and provided Eastern View’s only points courtesy 5-yard touchdown run in the third period.
BLUE DEVILS REMAIN 11TH IN 4C
Despite dropping to 0-3 following a 36-6 loss to Kettle Run on Friday night, the Culpeper football team remained 11th in the Region 4C power rankings with a 12.00 mark.
The Blue Devils took a 6-0 first-quarter lead in that matchup after an 11-yard touchdown run by Riley Harrison. The senior finished with just 26 yards rushing on eight carries though, due in large part to the play of sophomore Malachi Terrell, who tallied 71 yards on 17 attempts.
Freshman quarterback Bennett Sutherland, who showed flashes of promise in Culpeper’s first two games, struggled to find a rhythm against the Cougars (3-0). He completed just 6 of 18 passes for 51 yards and was intercepted twice.
Junior receiver Alex Lowe accounted for 40 of Sutherland’s passing yards, hauling in three receptions.
Defensively, junior Quentin Butler collected a team-high 10 tackles and a sack from his end spot. Junior Corey Hutcherson and senior Bracken Hibbert, both defensive tackles, each chipped in a sack as well.
The Blue Devils will welcome Class 4 Northwestern District foe Handley (1-1) to Broman Field for their first home contest of the year on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tuscarora (3-0) jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the region this week with a 24.67 rating.
Kettle Run’s 24.00 kept it in the second slot, while Broad Run (2-1) dropped from first to third with a 21.00.
Handley vaulted from No. 12 to No. 4, boasting a 19.50.
REGION 4B POWER RANKINGS1. (tie) King George (3-0) 26.00
1. (tie) Monacan (3-0) 26.00
3. Patrick Henry-Ashland (3-0) 24.67
4. Louisa (3-0) 24.00
5. Powhatan (2-1) 21.33
6. Chancellor (3-1) 21.25
7. Eastern View (3-1) 20.75
8. (tie) Dinwiddie (2-1) 20.33
8. (tie) Hanover (2-1) 20.33
10. Courtland (2-2) 18.00
11. (tie) Orange (1-2) 15.67
11. (tie) Spotsylvania (1-2) 15.67
13. (tie) Caroline (0-3) 12.67
13. (tie) Mechanicsville (0-3) 12.67
REGION 4C POWER RANKINGS1. Tuscarora (3-0) 24.67
2. Kettle Run (2-0) 24.00
3. Broad Run (2-1) 21.00
4. Handley (1-1) 19.50
5. Loudoun County (2-1) 19.33
6. Park View-Sterling (1-2) 17.67
7. Fauquier (2-2) 17.50
8. Liberty-Bealeton (1-2) 15.67
9. Heritage-Leesburg (1-3) 14.50
10. Loudoun Valley (0-3) 12.33
11. Culpeper (0-2) 12.00
12. Dominion (0-1) 11.00
13. James Wood (0-0) 0.00
