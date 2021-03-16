High school football: Cyclones sink in VHSL power rankings after loss

Following an unfamiliar result in Week 4, the Eastern View football team now finds itself in an unfamiliar position in the Virginia High School League’s latest power-point rankings, which were released Tuesday morning.

The Cyclones, whose 35-6 defeat at the hands of King George last Friday night marked their first regular-season home loss since Sept. 18, 2015, have fallen from fourth to seventh place in Region 4B with a 20.75 power rating.

Eastern View (3-1), which is on a bye this week, will need to defeat Spotsylvania (1-2) and Chancellor (3-1) in its two remaining games and hope for the best if it’s to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Only the top four squads in the region will qualify for the postseason this year—down from the usual field of eight during a typical campaign prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big victory over the Cyclones helped the Foxes (3-0) vault from third a week ago to a first-place tie with Monacan (3-0), as both teams boast a 26.00.

Defending regional champion Patrick Henry-Ashland (3-0) dropped from a first-place stalemate with Monacan last week to No. 3 this time around. The Patriots are sitting at a 24.67.