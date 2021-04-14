High school football: Despite loss to Sherando, Ford pleased with Blue Devils' moxie

Despite the requisite emotions that came with the finality of collecting his team's equipment Monday afternoon, Culpeper football coach James Ford was able to derive some satisfaction from the way the Blue Devils finished their season.
Following an 0-4 start that included a last-minute defeat against Handley and difficult setbacks at the hands of Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty-Bealeton, Culpeper could've packed it in for the campaign's final three weeks.
But much like their cancer-slaying skipper, the Blue Devils navigated through the storm and came out better for it in the end.
Culpeper gave Ford his first victory at the helm with an emotional 13-10 overtime triumph against Fauquier on March 26, then routed Loudoun County school Rock Ridge 43-3 in its regular-season finale on April 1.
That's why, despite a 45-21 loss to visiting Sherando in a "Championships +1 bowl game" last Friday, the Blue Devils—and Ford—are holding their heads high.
"We had a plan at the start of the season, and we stuck with it," Ford said. "Despite the tough start, we continued to improve with every practice. The coaching staff stressed the importance of every rep, and the guys bought in to that concept."
Perhaps there was no greater example of players buying in to what Ford and his coaching staff were preaching more than senior Riley Harrison. Already an all-Class 4 Northwestern District and all-Region 4C performer as both a running back and linebacker in 2019, Ford said Harrison took his leadership to another level on a squad that had just nine seniors on its roster this spring.
"He wasn't afraid to speak up in the huddle, but Riley did such a fantastic job of leading by example that he rarely had to do that," Ford pointed out. "Guys saw how hard he played every single play and they didn't want to let him down."
Harrison collected a touchdown-saving interception and forced a missed field goal in the fourth quarter of the win over Fauquier, then rushed for 189 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the matchup with Rock Ridge. He added another 149 yards and a score against Sherando.
"I think that it was a rough start for sure, but throughout the season we got better and better every week," said Harrison, who led Culpeper in rushing yards (559), touchdowns (7), tackles (58) and sacks (4). "And from Week 1 to Week 7, we were a completely different team."
Harrison was complemented well by sophomore Malachi Terrell, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground three times in Culpeper's final four games. Terrell racked up 103 yards and a score on Rock Ridge before going for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Sherando.
Terrell's other 100-yard-plus effort came against Handley, where he posted a career high 138 yards and found the end zone once.
"Those two guys really stepped up when our offense had been struggling," Ford said of Harrison and Terrell. "They really took pressure off our young quarterback [freshman Bennett Sutherland] and our defense."
Among its nine seniors, the Blue Devils will lose not only Harrison, who's headed to The Apprentice School in Newport News, but also University of Virginia-bound edge rusher Joe Holland. Ford noted that replacing others, such as RB/DB Austin Lentz and two-way lineman Bracken Hibbert, will be daunting as well.
"It's never easy to lose leaders and talented players," he said. "But I just want us to continue to improve on and off the field. We need to to continue to build off our successes and correct our mistakes. Those are the keys to continuing to develop as a program."
