High school football: Despite loss to Sherando, Ford pleased with Blue Devils' moxie

Despite the requisite emotions that came with the finality of collecting his team's equipment Monday afternoon, Culpeper football coach James Ford was able to derive some satisfaction from the way the Blue Devils finished their season.

Following an 0-4 start that included a last-minute defeat against Handley and difficult setbacks at the hands of Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty-Bealeton, Culpeper could've packed it in for the campaign's final three weeks.

But much like their cancer-slaying skipper, the Blue Devils navigated through the storm and came out better for it in the end.

Culpeper gave Ford his first victory at the helm with an emotional 13-10 overtime triumph against Fauquier on March 26, then routed Loudoun County school Rock Ridge 43-3 in its regular-season finale on April 1.

That's why, despite a 45-21 loss to visiting Sherando in a "Championships +1 bowl game" last Friday, the Blue Devils—and Ford—are holding their heads high.

"We had a plan at the start of the season, and we stuck with it," Ford said. "Despite the tough start, we continued to improve with every practice. The coaching staff stressed the importance of every rep, and the guys bought in to that concept."