High school football: Eastern View brushes off mishaps, rallies past Stafford 30-26

Following a fumble by the Cyclones' Jaheim Frye, Stafford went ahead 13-7 on Andrew Koetter's 17-yard scoring scamper with 2:24 remaining in the period. Then, on the first play of the Indians' next possession, Edwin Searcy fumbled a handoff, then scooped it back up and sprinted 54 yards up the middle for a TD to put them up 20-14 with 2:05 left in the stanza.

"We really got lucky on a few plays early in the game," Stafford head coach Mo Hampton said. "You could say the ball bounced our way."

The Indians got another lucky bounce when EVHS' Jonathan Bales had a punt blocked late in the first half. While there were a host of players for both teams in the area, the ball caromed into the arms of Searcy, who raced 44 yards to the end zone to extend Stafford's advantage to 26-14.

Things looked as though they were about to get worse for the Cyclones after Bales fielded a bad snap and was tackled for a 16-yard loss on EVHS' next drive. The Indians had the ball at the Cyclones' 32-yard line, but Clatterbaugh intercepted a screen pass by Stafford QB Aidan McConnell from his middle linebacker spot and returned it 45 yards to the Indians' 21.

"I knew a play needed to be made if we were going to get back in the game," said Clatterbaugh, a freshman. "And when a play needs to be made, you've gotta make it."