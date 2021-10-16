High school football: Eastern View comes up short against Spotsylvania

Davon Banks rushed for 166 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lift Spotsylvania to an 18-16 Battlefield District win over visiting Eastern View on Friday night.

Banks’ 68-yard scamper in the third quarter gave the Knights (4-3 overall, 2-2 district) the lead for good at 12-10. The senior running back went on to add a 4-yard TD run in the final stanza.

Mason Christopher took over at quarterback for Spotsylvania after starter Monte McMorris III went down with an injury early in the game. The sophomore’s 12-yard scoring run put the Knights up 6-0 in the second period.

Spotsylvania’s defense forced four turnovers in the contest, with Parker Price, Trenton Ballard and Mason Dingus each recovering fumbles and Tyson Anderson hauling in a key interception in the end zone.

The Cyclones (4-3, 2-3) led 10-6 at halftime thanks to a 35-yard interception return by sophomore D’Myo Hunter and a 32-yard field goal by senior Jonathan Bales. Senior quarterback Caden Huseby’s 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter pulled them within two points, but the ensuing 2-point conversion run failed and the Knights held on for the victory.

Eastern View will host King George next Friday, while Spotsylvania is scheduled to visit James Monroe the same day.