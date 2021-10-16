 Skip to main content
High school football: Eastern View comes up short against Spotsylvania
High school football: Eastern View comes up short against Spotsylvania

Davon Banks rushed for 166 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lift Spotsylvania to an 18-16 Battlefield District win over visiting Eastern View on Friday night.

Banks’ 68-yard scamper in the third quarter gave the Knights (4-3 overall, 2-2 district) the lead for good at 12-10. The senior running back went on to add a 4-yard TD run in the final stanza.

Mason Christopher took over at quarterback for Spotsylvania after starter Monte McMorris III went down with an injury early in the game. The sophomore’s 12-yard scoring run put the Knights up 6-0 in the second period.

Spotsylvania’s defense forced four turnovers in the contest, with Parker Price, Trenton Ballard and Mason Dingus each recovering fumbles and Tyson Anderson hauling in a key interception in the end zone.

The Cyclones (4-3, 2-3) led 10-6 at halftime thanks to a 35-yard interception return by sophomore D’Myo Hunter and a 32-yard field goal by senior Jonathan Bales. Senior quarterback Caden Huseby’s 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter pulled them within two points, but the ensuing 2-point conversion run failed and the Knights held on for the victory.

Eastern View will host King George next Friday, while Spotsylvania is scheduled to visit James Monroe the same day.

Eastern View 0 10 0 6—16

Spotsylvania 0 6 6 6—18

Second Quarter

Sp—Mason Christopher 12 run (run failed)

EV—D’Myo Hunter 35 interception return (Jonathan Bales kick)

EV—Bales 32 field goal

Third Quarter

Sp—Davon Banks 68 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

Sp—Davon Banks 4 run (run failed)

EV—Caden Huseby 4 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICSRushes-yards: Eastern View 22-102; Spotsylvania 48-358

Passing yards: Eastern View 125; Spotsylvania 29

Comp-Att-Int: Eastern View 11-17-1; Spotsylvania 4-10-2

Punts-avg: Eastern View 3-31.3; Spotsylvania 1-27.0

Fumbles-lost: Eastern View 4-3; Spotsylvania 4-1

Penalties-yards: Eastern View 2-10; Spotsylvania 6-52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING: Eastern View—Brett Clatterbaugh 8-51; Caden Huseby 13-49; Jasian Spencer 1-2. Spotsylvania—Davon Banks 17-166, 2 TDs; Ethan Cockrill 8-78; Trenton Ballard 7-49; Jalen Tolson 4-20; Tyson Anderson 3-17; Mason Christopher 2-15, TD; Monte McMorris III 6-11; Marcus Tucker 1-2.

PASSING: Spotsylvania—McMorris III 2-4-0, 16 yards; Banks 1-2-0, 7 yards; Christopher 1-3-2, 6 yards; Tolson 0-1-0, 0 yards. Eastern View— Huseby 11-17-1, 125 yards.

RECEIVING: Eastern View—Trevon Brock 4-74; Xavier Terrell 2-17; Connor Weeks 2-12; Amaree Robinson 2-12; Davion Wilkerson 1-10. Spotsylvania—Jefferson Paz 2-17; Anderson 1-13; Ballard 1-6; Tucker 1-6.

ORANGE COUNTY 20, FLUVANNA COUNTY 7Paul Poirier made an impact on both sides of the ball for homestanding Orange County, scoring a rushing TD in the first half and returning an INT for a score in the second to lead the Hornets to a Jefferson District win over the Flucos.

Poirier accounted for 246 of Orange’s 309 total yards on the evening, rushing for 103 and completing 9 of 16 passes for 143 more.

The Hornets (4-3, 2-2) will visit Monticello on Friday.

Fluvanna County 0 7 0 0—7

Orange County 0 7 6 7—20

Second Quarter

FC—Trace Harris 7 run (Addison Patchett kick)

OC—Paul Poirier 2 run (Austin Frazier kick)

Third Quarter

OC—Poirier interception return (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

OC—Bryant Chiles 32 run (Frazier kick)

TEAM STATISTICSFirst downs: Fluvanna County 14; Orange County 13

Rushes-yards: Fluvanna County 44-166; Orange County 28-166

Passing yards: Fluvanna County 67; Orange County 143

Comp-Att-Int: Fluvanna County 6-11-2; Orange County 9-16-0

Punts-avg: Fluvanna County 3-28.7; Orange County 2-25.5

Fumbles-lost: Fluvanna County 1-1; Orange County 1-1

Penalties-yards: Fluvanna County 5-55; Orange County 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING: Fluvanna County—Chase Paschall 15-52; Owen Leydig 11-48; Eisryell Johnson 10-29; Trace Harris 6-20, TD; Jon Jones 2-17. Orange County—Paul Poirier 14-103, TD; Bryant Chiles 5-40, TD; Christian Simpson 6-28; Team 3-(-5).

PASSING: Fluvanna County—Leydig 6-11-2, 67 yards. Orange County—Poirier 9-16-0, 143 yards.

RECEIVING: Fluvanna County—Addison Patchett 2-22; Harris 2-22; Austin Moore 1-13; Paschall 1-10. Orange County—Chiles 1-56; Sheldon Robinson 5-50; William Lewis V 2-36; Simpson 1-1.

FRIDAY’S VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Albemarle 52, Charlottesville 14

Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12

Amherst County 36, Rustburg 13

Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Blue Ridge School 18

Battlefield 38, Unity Reed 0

Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 60, Richmond Christian 6

Bluefield, W.Va. 57, Tazewell 14

Brentsville 55, William Monroe 0

Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18

Brookville 38, Liberty-Bedford 0

Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 20

C.D. Hylton 35, Colgan 21

Carroll County 21, Patrick County 12

Central—Wise 31, Union 7

Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7

Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 20

Churchland 56, Lake Taylor 36

Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 0

Covington 33, Narrows 26

Dan River 18, Gretna 12

Dinwiddie 49, Petersburg 6

E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7

East Rockingham 37, Luray 20

Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6

Fairfax 50, W.T. Woodson 0

Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0

Forest Park 35, Gar-Field 14

Fort Defiance 84, R.E. Lee-Staunton 28

Frank Cox 27, Princess Anne 3

Franklin County 41, William Byrd 23

Freedom (South Riding) 13, Osbourn Park 6

Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0

Giles 21, Grayson County 20

Glen Allen 41, Fauquier 0

Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8

Goochland 55, Monticello 3

Graham 56, Virginia High 23

Grassfield 35, Great Bridge 27

Green Run 35, Bayside 0

Greenbrier Christian 50, Kenston Forest 32

Greensville County 14, Southampton 12

Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36

Hargrave Military 43, Roanoke Catholic 34

Hayfield 52, Annandale 0

Henrico 30, Mechanicsville High School 15

Heritage (Leesburg) 56, Dominion 14

Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 20

Highland Springs 32, Hanover 6

Independence 29, Briar Woods 6

Indian River 40, Lakeland 26

Isle of Wight Academy 34, Norfolk Christian School 24

James Madison 21, Centreville 17

James Monroe 38, Culpeper 7

James Robinson 35, Lake Braddock 31

James Wood 42, Liberty-Bealeton 24

Justice High School 28, Falls Church 14

Kellam 21, Landstown 8

Kettle Run 47, Millbrook 16

King George 37, Chancellor 0

King William 61, Lafayette 42

Liberty Christian 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Lloyd Bird 21, Cosby 18

Lord Botetourt 42, William Fleming 7

Loudoun County 42, Lightridge 7

Loudoun Valley 45, Rock Ridge 6

Louisa 27, Western Albemarle 0

Magna Vista 48, Martinsville 14

Massaponax 36, Brooke Point 29

Matoaca 56, Prince George 6

Menchville 41, Gloucester 3

Meridian High School 14, Clarke County 7

Midlothian 42, Manchester 35

Mills Godwin 37, Deep Run 0

Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 20

Nansemond River 21, Deep Creek 14

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37

New Kent 48, Grafton 20

Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 18

North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7

North Stafford 47, Stafford 7

Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8

Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7

Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork High School 7

Park View-Sterling 42, Parkside, D.C. 0

Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Armstrong 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35, Cave Spring 0

Patriot 36, Osbourn 0

Phoebus 42, Kecoughtan 15

Portsmouth Christian 61, Northampton 51

Powhatan 21, Clover Hill 20

Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7

Richlands 49, Marion 14

Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0

Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10

Salem-Va. Beach 14, Ocean Lakes 10

South County 41, West Springfield 3

South Lakes 36, Chantilly 21

Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 16

St. Frances Academy, Md. 63, Life Christian 7

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 37, Paul VI Catholic High School 20

Strasburg 27, Madison County 7

Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14

Surry County 56, Windsor 6

TJ-Alexandria 31, Paul Public, D.C. 6

Tabb 21, Smithfield 0

Tallwood 42, First Colonial 14

Thomas Dale 39, Hopewell 21

Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20

Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0

Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33

Varina 45, Atlee 7

Wakefield 24, Langley 13

Warren County 46, Manassas Park 7

Warwick 18, Heritage-Newport News 0

West Potomac 22, Alexandria City 21

Western Branch 56, Hickory 13

Westfield 42, Oakton 15

William Campbell 36, Chatham 24

Woodgrove 16, Potomac Falls 14

Woodstock Central 35, Skyline 7

Yorktown 42, George Marshall 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Franklin vs. Brunswick, ppd.

Jamestown vs. York, ppd.

Mountain View High School vs. Page County, ccd.

Park View-South Hill vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

