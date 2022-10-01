High school football: Eastern View routs Caroline in Battlefield District action, moves to 5-1

The Eastern View football team built a 30-0 second-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 54-23 Battlefield District victory over visiting Caroline Friday night.

Jayden Williams gave the Cyclones (5-1 overall, 3-0 district) a 7-0 lead with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter. Darius Stafford followed with an 8-yard scoring scamper just over two minutes later, and Deuce Washington’s 1-yard plunge with 2:56 remaining in the period extended the advantage to 21-0.

Eastern View tacked on a safety with 1:07 to play in the quarter, and Brett Clatterbaugh’s 3-yard touchdown run with 3:35 left in the first half made it 30-0.

Stafford found the end zone again with 9:11 remaining in the third period, taking a screen pass from D’Myo Hunter 38 yards for a score to give the Cyclones a 37-7 edge.

Kevin Berg got into the action next, recovering a Caroline fumble. On the ensuing Eastern View possession, he hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Hunter to make it 44-7 with 7:26 to go in the quarter.

Berg added a second score to his evening when he caught a 59-yard halfback option pass from Clatterbaugh at the 9:24 mark of the fourth period.

In between Berg’s touchdown catches, Braden Capellini booted a 30-yard field goal for the Cyclones with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

As he has all season, Hunter paced Eastern View’s offense both through the air and on the ground. He completed 6 of 13 passes for 95 yards and carried the ball eight times for 62 yards.

Berg finished with three receptions for a career-high 90 yards.

Caroline (1-4, 0-2) got on the board with a 19-yard scoring strike from quarterback Myles Holmes to Keegan Brown, making it 30-7 with 1:59 to play in the second period. The Cavaliers scored twice in the fourth quarter, on Holmes’ 66-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Morris and a 29-yard dash from Vladimir Joacin.

Holmes finished 9 of 19 for 175 yards with an interception, while Joacin ran 12 times for a game-high 92 yards.

Eastern View will return to action Friday night, when it travels to Fredericksburg for another district showdown with James Monroe.