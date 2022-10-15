High school football: Eastern View snaps skid against Knights in dominating fashion

The Eastern View football team built a 43-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 64-14 Battlefield District victory over visiting Spotsylvania Friday night.

D’Myo Hunter threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Cyclones (7-1 overall, 5-0 district) picked up their fourth consecutive win and snapped a three-game skid against the Knights (3-4, 2-2).

Hunter got Eastern View on the board with a 13-yard scoring pass to Kevin Berg early in the first quarter. He tacked on a 40-yard touchdown run later in the period, giving the hosts a 14-0 advantage.

In the second quarter, Hunter threw scoring strikes of 21 and 29 yards to Xavier Carr and Tre Brock, respectively. In between those, Darius Stafford found the end zone on a 3-yard plunge and Jayden Williams rumbled 44 yards to pay dirt.

Hunter and Brock hooked up again just 35 seconds into the third period, this time for a 64-yard touchdown pass that extended the Cyclones’ edge to 50-0.

Hunter completed 11 of 15 passes for 193 yards, while Brock finished with three receptions for 112 yards.

Jaheim Frye, who ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, led Eastern View with 78 yards rushing on five carries. Stafford chipped in 73 yards on seven attempts.

The Cyclones racked up 451 yards of total offense despite running just 36 plays.

Spotsylvania cracked the scoring column on Mason Christopher’s 7-yard scamper with less than a minute to go in the third period. Landon Fagan added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Knights managed just 145 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice.

Eastern View will travel to King George (6-0, 3-0) Friday night for a battle for first place in the district.

ORANGE 42, FLUVANNA 7The Hornets exploded for four touchdowns in an 8½-minute stretch of the third quarter to break open a close game en route to a Jefferson District win.

Jeremiah Wharton connected twice with Elijah Wharton to touchdowns, the second time the opening score of the third frame. Naziere Mcintosh added a pick-six a couple plays later and Dwayne Wells contributed two scoring runs to close out the burst.

Well finished with 101 yards rushing and Wharton 143 passing yards for the Hornets (5–1, 2–1), who bounced back from their first loss of the season last week against unbeaten Louisa.