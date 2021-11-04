High school football: Eastern View wants to end on a high note against Millbrook

Millbrook hasn’t been nearly as close to success, however. Last Friday’s 56-7 loss at James Wood dropped the Pioneers to 1-8 on the year, and they’ve been outscored 354-154 by their opponents.

Regardless of those results, Lowery is expecting a tough, well-coached squad to march in to Cyclone Stadium Friday night.

“We played Millbrook many times when I was [offensive coordinator] at Kettle Run,” he said. “I know their staff pretty well, and regardless of their record, they’re going to play hard-nosed football and they’re going to be well-coached.”

Millbrook boasts a dangerous passing combo in junior QB Detric Brown and senior wide receiver C.J. Standen.

Brown went 5 of 12 for 96 yards and a score against James Wood, with Standen hauling in that TD on the way to three receptions for 103 yards in the contest.

Two weeks ago, Brown completed 18 of 36 pass attempts for 314 yards and three scores and also ran for the game-winning TD in the Pioneers’ 39-38 win at Liberty (Bealeton). Standen caught seven of those passes for 155 yards and a score.

“We’ll need to take care of the little things against them,” Lowery pointed out. “We can’t anticipate snap counts, and we need to wrap up and drive on tackles.”