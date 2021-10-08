High school football: Gambles don't pay off for Eastern View in 6-3 loss to James Monroe

"We just couldn't string enough positive plays together to make it count," Lowery said. "But I'm proud of the guys for how focused and engaged they were right up to the end."

EVHS managed to march from its own 16 all the way to the Jackets' 28 on its final drive, and the Cyclones appeared to have converted a fourth-and-3 when Jasian Spencer scampered around right tackle to the 25. But a holding penalty backed them up to the 35, setting the stage for Huseby's misfire on the next play.

Huseby, a senior, completed just 5 of 19 passing attempts for 41 yards in the contest.

On the other side, Caldwell, a sophomore making just his second varsity start, went 13 of 30 for 149 yards. Perhaps more importantly, he didn't turn the ball over after tossing a pair of interceptions in last week's 21-14 loss at Courtland.

"I'm just trying to focus on making my plays and being a great teammate," Caldwell said. "Coming in here and winning this game definitely boosts our momentum heading into our homecoming game next week."

JM head coach George Coghill expressed satisfaction that his squad was finally able to put an end to its skid.